Former student leader Paul Chimhosva dies in South Africa

Former University of Zimbabwe SRC president Paul Chimhosva has died in South Africa according to online reports.

Chimhosva shot to prominence in 1990-1 after leading several demonstrations at the UZ that resulted in the university being closed for several months.

Although details are still sketchy its being reported he collapsed early in the morning at his home in South Africa but died on his way to being taken to the hospital.

At the time of his death he was working for Exxaro Resources in South Africa, having completed a Bsc Mechanical Engineering degree at Wits University.

He is survived by one child.