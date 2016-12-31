News Ticker

Mom, 2 sons ‘burnt beyond recognition’ as lightning strikes their hut

31st December 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Masvingo – A woman together with her two sons were this week burnt beyond recognition after lightning struck the hut in which they were sheltering in south eastern Zimbabwe, a report said on Saturday.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, the family of three had just returned from doing their respective chores when nature struck their home.

Mercy Masvaure together with her two sons, Anywhere, 10 and Tatenda Muneno, 6 from Mushandike Resettlement were in their bedroom when the lightning struck.

The hut caught fire and the three were burnt to death.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula has confirmed the incident, adding that the fatal incident occurred on December 29.

Reports indicated that at least six children and an adult were killed by lightning in a remote village in southern Zimbabwe early last year.

The six children were aged between 4 and 11.

The incident reportedly happened in Mugwinyi village in Bikita district.

The seven were sheltering in two thatched huts when the lightning struck.

Related Posts
Mandaza Challenges Moyo to prove cabinet has met in the last nine weeks
Mandaza Challenges Moyo to prove cabinet has met in the last nine weeks
CABINET transacts its business in private in line with the established conventions the world over as opposed to Parliament, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda has said.   Sibanda ...
READ MORE
Provincial elections a challenge for Mnangagwa camp
Provincial elections a challenge for Mnangagwa camp
ZANU PF is headed for renewed turbulence ahead of ongoing provincial elections which have proved chaotic in the past. Elias Mambo The polls will be a litmus test for Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa allies caught in scam scandals
Mnangagwa allies caught in scam scandals
HARARE - Three senior officials have been named in a Zanu PF  financial  scandal  after media reports this week that corporate were duped into depositing cash donations running into millions ...
READ MORE
Driver jumps off moving vehicle after seeing a snake
Driver jumps off moving vehicle after seeing a snake
There was drama in Mutare’s Central Business District last Thursday afternoon after a delivery caravan belonging to Bakers Inn crashed into a two storey building after the driver lost control of ...
READ MORE
Kick out Robert Mugabe; Mujuru urges War Veterans
Kick out Robert Mugabe; Mujuru urges War Veterans
HARARE — Former Vice President Joice Mujuru claims that President Robert Mugabe abandoned war veterans a long time ago and he is a difficult person to work with. Mrs. Mujuru, who ...
READ MORE
Chinotimba invades another farm
Chinotimba invades another farm
Despite a series of ongoing demonstrations by angry Chipinge East community members including war veterans, youths and women, Joseph Chinotimba has finally occupied 175 hectares of Chihoza Farm in Daisy ...
READ MORE
Mujuru’s People First Tastes Zanu PF Violence
Mujuru’s People First Tastes Zanu PF Violence
Murehwa,– Ousted Vice President and once top Zanu PF official, Joice Mujuru has tasted violence from her former party after a house belonging to one of her followers in politically ...
READ MORE
Total darkness looming in Zimbabwe
Total darkness looming in Zimbabwe
HARARE - Zimbabwe could soon be plunged into total darkness if water levels in Kariba Dam do not improve soon, Energy minister Samuel Undenge has said. He told a Zimbabwe National ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa’s Promises And Non Truths Ahead Of Byo polls
Mnangagwa’s Promises And Non Truths Ahead Of Byo polls
BULAWAYO,– VICE President Emmerson Mnagangwa has promised the revival of Bulawayo’s comatose industries as well as the long awaited piping of water from the perennial Zambezi to address the region’s ...
READ MORE
‘Mnangagwa lacks social base’
‘Mnangagwa lacks social base’
HARARE – Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is tipped to succeed President Robert Mugabe, will find the going tough against opposition parties as he lacks grassroots support and has no ...
READ MORE
Mandaza Challenges Moyo to prove cabinet has met
Provincial elections a challenge for Mnangagwa camp
Mnangagwa allies caught in scam scandals
Driver jumps off moving vehicle after seeing a
Kick out Robert Mugabe; Mujuru urges War Veterans
Chinotimba invades another farm
Mujuru’s People First Tastes Zanu PF Violence
Total darkness looming in Zimbabwe
Mnangagwa’s Promises And Non Truths Ahead Of Byo
‘Mnangagwa lacks social base’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News