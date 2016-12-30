Robert Mugabe’s cabinet: a list of catastrophic failures and failed promises

HARARE – It is probably an understatement to say that Zimbabwe, despite often boasting of being one of the most literate nations in Africa, has suffered a disproportionate share of poor Cabinet teams on the continent over the past 36 years.

It is also little wonder that many long-suffering Zimbabweans who spoke to the Daily News this week justifiably felt — given the pitiful state of the country all round — that the current Cabinet line-up takes the cake when it comes to a lack of political will, capacity and drive.

Indeed, President Robert Mugabe and his government lurched from one crisis to another in 2016, as the country’s dying economy gravitated ever closer to complete implosion despite earlier, but misplaced hopes for a better year.

And instead of tending to the country’s myriad challenges and providing hope to millions of impoverished ordinary Zimbabweans, Mugabe and his colleagues spent most of the time in 2016 fighting over Zanu PF’s unresolved succession question.

As a result, the ruling party’s ugly and seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and succession wars dominated not just media headlines during the year, but also everything else that our bunch of losers who rule over us tried to do over the past 12 months.

This saw fed up citizens taking to the streets, to protest their ever falling standards of living and the country’s shocking poverty levels that have seen Zimbabweans shamefully becoming way poorer than they were before Uhuru came in April 1980.

For the first time in the history of the country, Mugabe’s stone-broke government is also failing to pay its civil servants, with public sector salary dates now as elastic and as unpredictable as the discarded Zimbabwe dollar.

As it is, some civil servants will only be paid their December 2016 salaries next year!

In this comprehensive end-of-year report, the Daily News once again rates Mugabe and his Cabinet team’s 2016 performance or lack of. And it’s not pretty, despite our best efforts to be generous.

President Mugabe

It is a fair observation to say that had the Dear Leader left high office two decades ago, he would still probably be feted in many circles as one of Africa’s greatest leaders ever.

Alas, both his reputation and legacy are now in tatters at home and abroad, with the enduring memory of Gushungo being Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, his much-criticised holding on to power despite his stunning loss to opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the 2008 elections, and growing poverty among Zimbabweans — among the inexhaustibly long list of other ills afflicting the country.

And now acting his age, the increasingly frail nonagenarian appears caught in a time warp and looks terribly out of his depth in terms of the urgent need to extricate the country from its current mess.

Under his watch, corruption has become the favourite sport of his minions, with the soon-to-be 93-year-old himself admitting recently that State resources were being plundered by Zanu PF apparatchiks with reckless abandon, including the looting of a staggering $15 billion (American dollars nogal) from the rich Marange Diamonds fields.

All this notwithstanding, he continued on his many useless foreign trips which gobbled, wittingly or unwittingly, millions of dollars in scarce foreign exchange.

Jarringly, in one of his many major shocking decisions, the nonagenarian reversed necessary austerity measures that had been proposed by under pressure Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, which included retrenching tens of thousands of civil servants, cutting allowances and suspending bonuses.

Rating 2/10

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The Midlands godfather was under pressure for most of the year, with his Zanu PF enemies plotting day and night to stymie his mooted presidential aspirations.

But there has been a stunning change in his political fortunes over the past few months, with his supporters managing, somehow, to turn the tables on his many ruling party detractors who, it will be remembered, also foiled him from climbing the political ladder 12 years ago.

Government insiders say it is him who has led the so-called reformist agenda within the ruling elite, including the re-engagement efforts with Western countries.

As a result, even his Zanu PF foes now concede that he is one of the party favourites to succeed Mugabe.

But he has not endeared himself with neutrals lately after leading the current charge to amend Section 180 of the country’s new Constitution as Zanu PF moves to change how senior judiciary officers are appointed.

Rating 5/10

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko

The former diplomat, who is tasked with leading the National Healing and Reconciliation Organ, has taken some flak for showing an indifferent attitude to his task, which some critics say betrays the government’s insincerity to address thorny issues such as the Gukurahundi massacres of the early 1980s.

He is also seen within some sections of the conflict-ridden Zanu PF as an undeserving beneficiary of Mugabe’s political chess charity.

Rating 2/10

Lazarus Dokora, Primary and Secondary Education minister

The man who brought the unpopular national pledge continued to divide opinion in 2016.

Seemingly without being sensitive to the diverse nature of Zimbabwe, Dokora forced school children to recite a weird pledge, which is being challenged in court. Some schools have also dropped the pledge altogether.

As if this was not bad enough, he then introduced a new curriculum for schools without proper consultations with educators, banning the Scripture Union along the way, despite the fact that this was a long standing movement in many schools where students and pupils voluntarily took time to learn more about the Bible and Jesus Christ.

And as a “nice” parting shot to 2016, Dokora announced the electronic registration for Form One enrolment, in a move which caused anger and confusion among all concerned.

Up to now, people are still wondering what caused Dokora to make this inexplicable decision in a country where charges for broadband are steep and Internet connectivity is mostly restricted to urban areas. – Daily News