News Ticker

Robert Mugabe’s cabinet: a list of catastrophic failures and failed promises

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter Main News, Zimbabwe 0

HARARE – It is probably an understatement to say that Zimbabwe, despite often boasting of being one of the most literate nations in Africa, has suffered a disproportionate share of poor Cabinet teams on the continent over the past 36 years.

It is also little wonder that many long-suffering Zimbabweans who spoke to the Daily News this week justifiably felt — given the pitiful state of the country all round — that the current Cabinet line-up takes the cake when it comes to a lack of political will, capacity and drive.

Indeed, President Robert Mugabe and his government lurched from one crisis to another in 2016, as the country’s dying economy gravitated ever closer to complete implosion despite earlier, but misplaced hopes for a better year.

And instead of tending to the country’s myriad challenges and providing hope to millions of impoverished ordinary Zimbabweans, Mugabe and his colleagues spent most of the time in 2016 fighting over Zanu PF’s unresolved succession question.

As a result, the ruling party’s ugly and seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and succession wars dominated not just media headlines during the year, but also everything else that our bunch of losers who rule over us tried to do over the past 12 months.

This saw fed up citizens taking to the streets, to protest their ever falling standards of living and the country’s shocking poverty levels that have seen Zimbabweans shamefully becoming way poorer than they were before Uhuru came in April 1980.

For the first time in the history of the country, Mugabe’s stone-broke government is also failing to pay its civil servants, with public sector salary dates now as elastic and as unpredictable as the discarded Zimbabwe dollar.

As it is, some civil servants will only be paid their December 2016 salaries next year!

In this comprehensive end-of-year report, the Daily News once again rates Mugabe and his Cabinet team’s 2016 performance or lack of. And it’s not pretty, despite our best efforts to be generous.

President Mugabe

It is a fair observation to say that had the Dear Leader left high office two decades ago, he would still probably be feted in many circles as one of Africa’s greatest leaders ever.

Alas, both his reputation and legacy are now in tatters at home and abroad, with the enduring memory of Gushungo being Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, his much-criticised holding on to power despite his stunning loss to opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the 2008 elections, and growing poverty among Zimbabweans — among the inexhaustibly long list of other ills afflicting the country.

And now acting his age, the increasingly frail nonagenarian appears caught in a time warp and looks terribly out of his depth in terms of the urgent need to extricate the country from its current mess.

Under his watch, corruption has become the favourite sport of his minions, with the soon-to-be 93-year-old himself admitting recently that State resources were being plundered by Zanu PF apparatchiks with reckless abandon, including the looting of a staggering $15 billion (American dollars nogal) from the rich Marange Diamonds fields.

All this notwithstanding, he continued on his many useless foreign trips which gobbled, wittingly or unwittingly, millions of dollars in scarce foreign exchange.

Jarringly, in one of his many major shocking decisions, the nonagenarian reversed necessary austerity measures that had been proposed by under pressure Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, which included retrenching tens of thousands of civil servants, cutting allowances and suspending bonuses.

Rating 2/10

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The Midlands godfather was under pressure for most of the year, with his Zanu PF enemies plotting day and night to stymie his mooted presidential aspirations.

But there has been a stunning change in his political fortunes over the past few months, with his supporters managing, somehow, to turn the tables on his many ruling party detractors who, it will be remembered, also foiled him from climbing the political ladder 12 years ago.

Government insiders say it is him who has led the so-called reformist agenda within the ruling elite, including the re-engagement efforts with Western countries.

As a result, even his Zanu PF foes now concede that he is one of the party favourites to succeed Mugabe.

But he has not endeared himself with neutrals lately after leading the current charge to amend Section 180 of the country’s new Constitution as Zanu PF moves to change how senior judiciary officers are appointed.

Rating 5/10

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko

The former diplomat, who is tasked with leading the National Healing and Reconciliation Organ, has taken some flak for showing an indifferent attitude to his task, which some critics say betrays the government’s insincerity to address thorny issues such as the Gukurahundi massacres of the early 1980s.

He is also seen within some sections of the conflict-ridden Zanu PF as an undeserving beneficiary of Mugabe’s political chess charity.

Rating 2/10

Lazarus Dokora, Primary and Secondary Education minister

The man who brought the unpopular national pledge continued to divide opinion in 2016.

Seemingly without being sensitive to the diverse nature of Zimbabwe, Dokora forced school children to recite a weird pledge, which is being challenged in court. Some schools have also dropped the pledge altogether.

As if this was not bad enough, he then introduced a new curriculum for schools without proper consultations with educators, banning the Scripture Union along the way, despite the fact that this was a long standing movement in many schools where students and pupils voluntarily took time to learn more about the Bible and Jesus Christ.

And as a “nice” parting shot to 2016, Dokora announced the electronic registration for Form One enrolment, in a move which caused anger and confusion among all concerned.

Up to now, people are still wondering what caused Dokora to make this inexplicable decision in a country where charges for broadband are steep and Internet connectivity is mostly restricted to urban areas. – Daily News

Related Posts
Mugabe felt threatened by Mujuru attainment of a Docorate
Mugabe felt threatened by Mujuru attainment of a Docorate
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has claimed that his disgraced former deputy, Joice Mujuru, thought she could depose him after graduating with a PhD at the University of Zimbabwe. Mujuru has since been ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai Hails Pastor Mawarire For Anti-Govt Protests
Tsvangirai Hails Pastor Mawarire For Anti-Govt Protests
HARARE – Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday hailed a #ThisFlag campaigner and pastor Evan Mawarire who has led recent protests that have shaken President Robert Mugabe's government. Tsvangirai's Movement ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai feels sympathy with Mugabe
Tsvangirai feels sympathy with Mugabe
MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, President Robert Mugabe’s main political foe in the last decade and half, on Thursday wadded into the storm created by the long-serving leader’s embarrassing fall earlier ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters gathered to celebrate his 92nd birthday in Masvingo February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Opposition Parties Attack Mugabe Over ‘Disparaging’ 5 Brigade Remarks
HARARE — Opposition parties have condemned President Mugabe for saying that he will deal with war veterans fighting for his succession the same way the government cracked down on dissidents ...
READ MORE
Thousands of rowdy ZANU PF thugs Storm Mujuru’s Harare home
Thousands of rowdy ZANU PF thugs Storm Mujuru’s Harare home
HARARE - Hordes of rowdy Zanu PF supporters stormed the Highlands, Harare home of former vice president and Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader, Joice Mujuru, on Friday night — only ...
READ MORE
‘It’s now or never folks’
‘It’s now or never folks’
HARARE - With President Robert Mugabe’s post-congress Zanu PF teetering on the brink of a complete implosion due to its seemingly unstoppable factional and succession wars, the People First movement ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe's Spokesman Charles Charamba
Charamba Cementing Status As Zim’s New Media Hangman
HARARE,– President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba has intimated the administration wants to fast-track more repressive media laws to deal with what he views as an errant private media but ...
READ MORE
Kasukuwere pleads witch-hunt in corruption scandal probe
Kasukuwere pleads witch-hunt in corruption scandal probe
HARARE,– Former indigenization minister, Saviour Kasukuwere on Thursday maintained that five diamond mining companies in Marange had pledged $50 million to community trysts but were failing to meet their pledges ...
READ MORE
As Mugabe era draws to a close but it will be no ordinary succession
As Mugabe era draws to a close but it will be no ordinary succession
For much of January, Harare, the charming if somewhat faded capital of Zimbabwe, was awash with rumour. While Robert Mugabe, the president who has dominated the country for 36 years, ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe, the businessman and the Hong Kong villa
Grace Mugabe, the businessman and the Hong Kong villa
Harare - Expensive Hong Kong lawyers were due in court on Monday representing Zimbabwe’s “secret project”, which is a R7 million villa much loved by first lady Grace Mugabe. Many ...
READ MORE
Mugabe felt threatened by Mujuru attainment of a
Tsvangirai Hails Pastor Mawarire For Anti-Govt Protests
Tsvangirai feels sympathy with Mugabe
Opposition Parties Attack Mugabe Over ‘Disparaging’ 5 Brigade
Thousands of rowdy ZANU PF thugs Storm Mujuru’s
‘It’s now or never folks’
Charamba Cementing Status As Zim’s New Media Hangman
Kasukuwere pleads witch-hunt in corruption scandal probe
As Mugabe era draws to a close but
Grace Mugabe, the businessman and the Hong Kong

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News