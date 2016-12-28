Tragedy for Zimbabwe family in Australia as child (3) dies of heat in car parked in driveway

SYDNEY, Australia – A Zimbabwean toddler has died in Australia after she was found unconscious in a car parked outside the family home in stifling heat.

Reports say there was confusion as to who was supposed to be looking after the three year old. The girl was seen about 2 pm before being found inside the car about 4.30 pm in Glenwood, northwest of Sydney on Christmas Eve.

It is understood the child’s aunt and grandmother had joined her mother at the home to prepare for Christmas when they became confused about who was supposed to be looking after her.

Police will investigate whether the aunt and grandmother believed someone else was watching her during the time she was unaccounted for. They will also look into whether the child was left in the car or made her own way in.

Her grandmother, a registered nurse, began CPR immediately with the help of the girl’s mother until paramedics.“I saw someone carry a child out … It’s so sad at any time of year but at Christmas it’s so awful,” one neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said.