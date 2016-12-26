Mugabe must obey the law even if he thinks it is wrong

President Robert Mugabe must obey the laws of Zimbabwe and court decisions even if he thinks they are wrong, a survey just released by Afrobaromter says.
Only 20 percent of the respondents said he should not be bound by the laws or court decisions that he thought were wrong compared to a staggering 71 percent that said he should.
The proportion that says he should obey the law has, however, declined over the past decade from a peak of 82 percent in 2005.
Although majorities across all education levels think the president should be bound by laws, this view is more common among those with post-secondary qualifications (84%) than among respondents with secondary (73%), primary (62%), or no formal education (61%).
Afrobarometer says a generational analysis shows that youth (75%) are more inclined than adults (72%) and older respondents (64%) to say that the president should always obey the law and courts even if he thinks they are wrong.
MDC-T supporters (82%) are more likely than ZANU-PF supporters (62%) to share this view.
THE MDC-Renewal ad hoc committee set up to investigate allegations against founder and treasurer-general Elton Mangoma has recommended that his suspension from the party pending a disciplinary hearing.
Mangona, one of ...
GWERU - MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday described President Robert Mugabe as a failure 35 years after assuming power.
He said the 91-year-old Zanu PF leader’s misrule has condemned millions of ...
HARARE - Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T has approached the country’s Constitutional Court (ConCourt) seeking an injunction to stop the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) from conducting by-elections in two ...
President Robert Mugabe’s nephew and Indigenisation minister, Patrick Zhuwao, was on Thursday ordered out of parliament for failing to respond to questions, and some legislators accused him of being under ...
Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko recently presented a damning report to President Robert Mugabe on the activities of war veterans that stopped short of accusing them of treason, it has emerged.
by XOLISANI ...
HARARE - Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa today said the government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, can assist to rebury Gukurahundi victims if there are any remains that need proper burial.
He ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]