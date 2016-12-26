News Ticker

Mugabe must obey the law even if he thinks it is wrong

26th December 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters gathered to celebrate his 92nd birthday in Masvingo February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

President Robert Mugabe must obey the laws of Zimbabwe and court decisions even if he thinks they are wrong, a survey just released by Afrobaromter says.

Only 20 percent of the respondents said he should not be bound by the laws or court decisions that he thought were wrong compared to a staggering 71 percent that said he should.

The proportion that says he should obey the law has, however, declined over the past decade from a peak of 82 percent in 2005.

Although majorities across all education levels think the president should be bound by laws, this view is more common among those with post-secondary qualifications (84%) than among respondents with secondary (73%), primary (62%), or no formal education (61%).

Afrobarometer says a generational analysis shows that youth (75%) are more inclined than adults (72%) and older respondents (64%) to say that the president should always obey the law and courts even if he thinks they are wrong.

MDC-T supporters (82%) are more likely than ZANU-PF supporters (62%) to share this view.

president-obey-the-law

Related Posts
Body of drunk Zimbabwean Canada based student found in a river
Body of drunk Zimbabwean Canada based student found in a river
Wakefield, Quebec, Canada - Police in western Quebec have found a body in the Gatineau River near the Wakefield Covered Bridge during their search for a 23-year-old man from Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
From Left: Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Lin Lin, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Chris Mutsvangwa, Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and Zimpapers Group Chief Operating Officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke follow proceedings during the Herald Business breakfast meeting in Harare.
Mutsvangwa savages Moyo over his succession outburst
ZANU-PF Secretary for Science and Technology Professor Jonathan Moyo is a “war deserter and a thief” who is not qualified to comment on succession issues as he fled at the ...
READ MORE
Prophet Makandiwa’s romantic side revealed
Prophet Makandiwa’s romantic side revealed
While many have seen United Family International Church's leader, prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, behind the pulpit with an army of body guards surrounding him, dishing out the word of God with ...
READ MORE
Biti boots out Mangoma
Biti boots out Mangoma
THE MDC-Renewal ad hoc committee set up to investigate allegations against founder and treasurer-general Elton Mangoma has recommended that his suspension from the party pending a disciplinary hearing. Mangona, one of ...
READ MORE
Prof Moyo’s daughter Zanele laid to rest
Prof Moyo’s daughter Zanele laid to rest
HARARE - Zanele Moyo, daughter to Professor Jonathan Moyo has been buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park amid glowing tribute from parents, relatives and friends.   Zanele died in Cape ...
READ MORE
Mugabe has failed: Tsvangirai
Mugabe has failed: Tsvangirai
GWERU - MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday described President Robert Mugabe as a failure 35 years after assuming power. He said the 91-year-old Zanu PF leader’s misrule has condemned millions of ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai fights by-elections
Tsvangirai fights by-elections
HARARE - Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T has approached the country’s Constitutional Court (ConCourt) seeking an injunction to stop the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) from conducting by-elections in two ...
READ MORE
Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao (left) and his personal assistant Rangu Nyamurundira appear before youth and indigenisation potofolio committee in parliament yesterday.
High on drugs Patrick Zhuwao booted out of parliament
President Robert Mugabe’s nephew and Indigenisation minister, Patrick Zhuwao, was on Thursday ordered out of parliament for failing to respond to questions, and some legislators accused him of being under ...
READ MORE
War vets bid to topple Robert Mugabe revealed
War vets bid to topple Robert Mugabe revealed
Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko recently presented a damning report to President Robert Mugabe on the activities of war veterans that stopped short of accusing them of treason, it has emerged. by XOLISANI ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa says government can help rebury victims of Gukurahundi
Mnangagwa says government can help rebury victims of Gukurahundi
HARARE - Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa today said the government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, can assist to rebury Gukurahundi victims if there are any remains that need proper burial. He ...
READ MORE
Body of drunk Zimbabwean Canada based student found
Mutsvangwa savages Moyo over his succession outburst
Prophet Makandiwa’s romantic side revealed
Biti boots out Mangoma
Prof Moyo’s daughter Zanele laid to rest
Mugabe has failed: Tsvangirai
Tsvangirai fights by-elections
High on drugs Patrick Zhuwao booted out of
War vets bid to topple Robert Mugabe revealed
Mnangagwa says government can help rebury victims of

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News