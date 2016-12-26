Maridadi blames Mugabe squarely for the rot in the country

The Member of Parliament for Mabvuku-Tafara James Maridadi has blamed President Robert Mugabe squarely for the rampant corruption in the country saying corruption in Zimbabwe in now institutional and needs Mugabe to take decisive action.

“The Head of State and Government and the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, President Mugabe, as the Chief Executive of this country, must now start making a move to deal with issues of corruption,” Maridadi said during the debate on the report of the public accounts committee on the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

“Mr. Speaker, in the just ended ZANU PF Conference, where all ministers were there, some of the most corrupt people were accredited to sit in the same House with the Head of State and Government. Some of the most corrupt people, some of them are actually on the wanted list of police but they were sitting there. The level of impunity in this country is unbelievable,” he said.

“What we have been taught as Zimbabweans and the world over is that when a fish is rotting, it starts from the head. When you are dealing with corruption in Ministries, you deal with the Minister. When a Minister is stealing and is not arrested, I do not see why a Permanent Secretary should not steal because they know they will not be arrested. I also do not see how junior officers would also not steal.

“What I can tell you Mr. Speaker is that if we arrest four or five Ministers, the problem of corruption in Zimbabwe will be over,” he said.

Full contribution

HON. MARIDADI: Thank you Madam Speaker. I wish to thank the Portfolio Committee Chairperson on Public Accounts for the Report and also the seconder of the Report. My contribution is very short because the facts of the matter have been laid out by the Portfolio Committee Chairperson. The issue I want to raise is that year in year out, we have the Portfolio Committee Chairperson on Public Accounts presenting reports to this Parliament; reports that speak to corruption in Government, corruption in Ministries and incompetence by Government employees, especially Accounting Officers that is those in charge of ministries, like the permanent secretaries; but not a single permanent secretary has been censured or fired.

Mr. Speaker Sir, what is happening in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is a reflection of what is happening in the country. There is nothing that is happening in the Ministry that is not happening countrywide. The issue that we must deal with in this country is the issue of corruption. We have a fantastic legal framework to deal with corruption. In case of finances, we have the Public Finance Management Act which is enshrined in our Constitution. It states how money that is appropriated to Ministries should be dealt with, how money should be accounted for and this is not happening.

Mr. Speaker Sir, all the accounting officers that have been summoned to the Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts have not lived up to the expectations of the Public Accounts Committee. They failed the test and recommendations are made by the Public Accounts Committee but these are ignored by Government, by the Executive. Mr. Speaker, there is need for political will in this country to deal with corruption. The problem that we are having in this country is not the problem of David Whitehead – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER (HON. MARUMAHOKO): Order, order. Hon. Members, the Speakers who have been here before me have pleaded with you to lower down your voices but no one is taking heed of that. Please, this is the last warning before the axe falls on you. You may continue Hon. Member.

HON. MARIDADI: Thank you Mr. Speaker. The problem that we have in this country, the Public Accounts Committee will continue to summon Ministries, continue to compile reports and will continue to present reports in this House. What I have realised is that we could get a report by the public accounts committee from 2014 and just change the date and figures and the report will read the same. It is a problem of incompetency, a problem of failure to account for money, a problem of giving loans to people who do not deserve them, loans that are never paid back to Government. So, the problem that we have is institutional, it is not a problem of individuals that run Ministries. It is not a problem of permanent secretaries. It is an institutional problem because there is no political will in this country to deal with corruption.

There is not a single Ministry that has not been cited in the Auditor General’s Report for corruption and there is not a single Minister who has not been cited for issues of corruption and yet there is not a single permanent secretary who has been taken to court and equally there is not a single Minister who has been taken to court for corruption. We have an institution which is – [HON. MLISWA: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order. Hon. Mliswa, we are in an hourable House. If you want to debate, if you are excited, you wait for your turn. We will give you the turn to debate but please, maintain your composure. You may proceed.

HON. MARIDADI: We have the institutional framework to deal with corruption. We have ZACC which a creation of the Constitution. The Auditor General’s Office is a creation of the Constitution. The Auditor General’s Office audits ministries and Government institutions, presents reports in this Parliament…

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: I would like to recognise in the Speaker’s Gallery, the presence of Chief Mutambara and Chief Muushwa from Manicaland Province. You are most welcome. You may proceed Hon. Member. – [HON. MEMBERS: Hear, hear.] –

HON. MARIDADI: Thank you. Mr. Speaker, the institutional framework to deal with corruption in Zimbabwe is there. The Constitution is very clear on what should be done in cases of corruption but what is lacking in this country is the political will to deal with corruption. I continue to come back to that, as long as somebody, somewhere makes a deliberate move to deal with corruption, Hon. Mpariwa as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts will again come back in the coming season and present a similar report on issues of corruption that have not been dealt with.

Mr. Speaker, other jurisdictions like Kenya, when you are employing somebody who deals with public funds like permanent secretaries, the interviews are done in public and the CVs put in the public domain. People scrutinise the CV and when interviews are done they are done in public. Mr. Speaker, when this particular permanent secretary from the Ministry of Industry and Trade came to the Public Accounts Committee, after she had been questioned, one of the Members of Parliament asked her what she thought her performance was. As members of the Portfolio Committee, we rated here performance at below five out of ten. This is a person who is running a ministry which is responsible for the resuscitation of this economy and yet she performs below par.

Mr. Speaker, the problem that I see in this is that we have jobs for friends. People are appointed on the basis of patronage, people are appointed on the basis of political affiliation and these are not necessarily people that are competent to do the job. That is the problem that we have. For as long as we do not take the issue of corruption seriously, we will come back to this House and talk about ministries not adhering to the Public Finance Management Act.

In conclusion Mr. Speaker, I want to make a call to the Government of Zimbabwe especially, to the Chief Executive of the Government of Zimbabwe. The State has three arms, the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive. Each arm has specific functions and specific mandates. Mr. Speaker, when Parliament has done its oversight role on ministries and comes to this House to present a report and make recommendations to the Government, the Government has not acted on those recommendations. Mr. Speaker, what remains is for me to say the Head of State and Government and the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, President Mugabe, as the Chief Executive of this country, must now start making a move to deal with issues of corruption.

Mr. Speaker, in the just ended ZANU PF Conference, where all Ministers were there, some of the most corrupt people were accredited to sit in the same House with the Head of State and Government. Some of the most corrupt people, some of them are actually on the wanted list of police but they were sitting there. The level of impunity in this country is unbelievable – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.]

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER (HON. MARUMAHOKO): Order, order please!

HON. HOLDER: Thank you Mr. Speaker. I was saying my point of order is that Hon. James Maridadi did not attend that Conference. He cannot talk of something when he was not there. He was just watching and assuming. So, he must not mislead this House. – [HON. MLISWA: Inaudible interjections.]- You were not there also Themba Mliswa.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order, Hon. Mliswa, Order Hon. Members! Hon. Mliswa this is my last warning to you. May you continue Hon. Member?

HON. MARIDADI: Mr. Speaker, I want to make it very clear. The reason I would follow the ZANU PF Conference on television from start to finish is very simple. ZANU PF is the governing party. The policies of Government are derived from a ruling party’s manifesto. When ZANU PF goes to a Conference, what they agree at the Conference influences Government policy. It is for that reason Mr. Speaker that I can speak about the ZANU PF Conference. The reason ZANU PF Conference was live on TV was for all of us to see. Mr. Speaker, in conclusion…

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Let us speak to the report Hon. Member. What is your point of order Hon. Chinotimba?

*HON. CHINOTIMBA: Hon. Speaker, the Hon. Members are discussing issues pertaining to ZANU PF, which was not mentioned by Hon. Mpariwa. ZANU PF is a ruling party so, they have a problem that they were beaten and now, they do not know what to say. They should refer to the issue of their defeat in the elections. What we have come here to present to the people is what should we do, and not about parties. When it comes to party issues, we defeated them just like what happened to Mrs. Clinton. So, let us talk about building the nation. Thank you.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Members to my left. Hon. Chinotimba, you have spoken but you were now lecturing. You should be specific to your point of order.

*HON. MAONDERA: My point of order Mr. Speaker is very simple. We want to hear this debate. Some of the points of orders being raised are just for show off because there is a new member.

*THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: What is the excitement about? Order Hon. Members, Order! I am talking to you Hon. Member. There is no point of order because you have acted exactly like Hon. Chinotimba. Continue with your debate Hon. Maridadi.

HON. MARIDADI: Thank you Mr. Speaker. I think I must conclude my debate. I want to say we are getting into Christmas and we are getting into 2017. It is my sincere hope that getting into 2017, this Government gets serious dealing with issues of corruption and that when they deal with corruption, what we have been taught as Zimbabweans and the world over is that when a fish is rotting, it starts from the head. When you are dealing with corruption in Ministries, you deal with the Minister. When a Minister is stealing and is not arrested, I do not see why a Permanent Secretary should not steal because they know they will not be arrested. I also do not see how junior officers would also not steal.

What I can tell you Mr. Speaker is that if we arrest four or five Ministers, the problem of corruption in Zimbabwe will be over. We only need to arrest four or five Ministers and fortunately, Hon. Chinamasa is not one of them, but he knows his colleagues who are corrupt. We arrest four or five Ministers and the problem of corruption in Zimbabwe is over and Hon. Chinamasa’s job will be easier. Of all the people in this Government, he is the most sincere, honest and hence the poorest. There are people in this Government who were drivers in 1998. Their only qualification on their CV was that I am 19 years old and I have a Class 4 Driver’s licence. Simply driving vehicles, but today, we see them building the most expensive houses – where did they get the money from?

I am not referring to anyone by name. There are people that were high school teachers in 2002. Today they are Ministers and they have the most expensive houses in Zimbabwe – where did they get those houses? Mr. Speaker, Government Ministers earn less than $4 000.00 a month. Where do they get that money to build all those houses? We must get serious when dealing with corruption. Getting into 2017, we must arrest a few people and let us allow the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to function. I thank you.