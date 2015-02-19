News Ticker

Zanu PF loyalists bask in glory over Mutasa, Mliswa expulsions

19th February 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Zimbabwe 1

HARARE –  Zanu PF loyalists says the party has sent a clear message to all its membership that no individual is bigger than the party.

image

The comments follow the expulsion of former Secretary for Administration, Didymus Mutasa and Hurungwe East legislator, Themba Mliswa from the ruling party.

Every political establishment has its own regulations which if violated leave the party with no option but to deal with the misconduct, said, Dr Qhubani Moyo who is Professor Jonathahn Moyo’s sidekick.

Dr Moyo said Zanu PF acted correctly and according to its constitution by expelling Mutasa and Mliswa.

“Given that the party had tried hard to address the two’s indiscipline without success, expulsion was the last resort. Mutasa and Mliswa are not bigger than Zanu PF,” said Dr Moyo.

Another party loyalists, Dr Charity Manyeruke said there is no individual no matter how senior who can bring disrepute to the party and get away with it.

Dr Manyeruke who masquerades as political analyst said Zanu PF has sent a clear message that nobody causes confusion in an orderly political party and goes scot-free.

“When you go against rules and regulations of a party, you will obviously be dealt with. Zanu PF wanted to send a strong message that after exhausting all avenues of discipline, the two had to go,” she said.

Zanu PF expelled Mutasa and Mliswa in a resolution taken by the party’s National Disciplinary Committee.

Last year, the party also expelled former Secretary for Information and Publicity, Rugabe Gumbo and former war veterans leader, Jabulani Sibanda.

