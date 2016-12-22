Zimbabwe, Mozambique experience border tensions

Harare – According to Zimbabwe’s vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, security services, including the army, are on alert along the eastern border after a man was abducted from his village and later killed in Mozambique.
There have been other skirmishes along the border with armed bandits who Mnangagwa said were loyal to the Renamo party which has long had strength along this part of the border area, about 80kms south of provincial capital, Mutare.
The dead man who was abducted has not yet been identified, but in a separate incident, about 50 cattle were taken from small farmers and pushed across the border.
He said some of the cattle had been recovered. “Some people have been invited to identify their cattle,” Mnangagwa said and explained that provincial security service leaders of both countries met this week to discuss the escalation of cross border incidents and rising tension.
The Zimbabwe National Army was paid its December salaries on Wednesday this week, two weeks later then usual, although no civil service salary runs have been on time so far this year.
Zimbabweans were also crossing over the border illegally to buy groceries and fuel, as the value of the Meticais has plummeted against the US dollar, the currency used in Zimbabwe.
As a result, groceries and fuel were much cheaper in Mozambique than in Zimbabwe.
Zimbabweans have been using the high value US dollar since the Zimbabwe dollar disappeared in 2009 after years of hyperinflation.
Mnangagwa is acting president of Zimbabwe while President Robert Mugabe and his family have gone on their annual holiday to Dubai.
People should not overestimate the influence of former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru, who was controversially kicked out of Zanu-PF party for allegedly planning to topple President Mugabe from power, ...
EARLY two years after the ruling ZANU-PF launched the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim-Asset), the much-celebrated economic blueprint is yet to produce any tangible results for the ordinary ...
ELIPHAS Chawira weeped uncontrollably while reliving the savage murder of two Chitungwiza-based Zanu PF officials last week by their colleague Proud Mupambwa, who later on allegedly took his life while ...
President Robert Mugabe yesterday took Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to task for reportedly selling land earmarked for youths housing to Prophet Walter Magaya and ...
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]