Zanu PF indaba a bootlicking jamboree: Mutodi

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

HARARE – Disgruntled Zanu PF members have rubbished the party’s just-ended conference in Masvingo, claiming it was nothing but a bootlicking jamboree aimed at massaging President Robert Mugabe and his wife’s egos.

By Tendai Kamhungira and Blessings Mashaya

Soon after the five-day indaba — which resolved to declare 92-year-old Mugabe as the party’s life president — Zanu PF member and businessman Energy Mutodi castigated the gathering saying it failed to address pertinent issues bedevilling the country, particularly the dying economy and the party’s spiralling succession wars.

Ranting on his Facebook page, Mutodi said many expected the nonagenarian to use the conference as a platform to announce his long overdue retirement.

“ . . . Mugabe, in power for more than 35 years, had been expected to announce his retirement but as analysts had earlier on predicted, nothing nearer to that was said at the conference,” he said.

“All what happened was the competition by bootlickers to shower praises at him and his wife Grace, as evidenced by ministers who fell short of calling him an ‘Almighty’,” Mutodi said.

He said Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabweans have known since independence from Britain in 1980, uses divide and rule tactics to maintain grip on power.

Mutodi’s remarks are on the back of war veterans’ spokesperson Douglas Mahiya telling the Daily News that the conference was unfruitful.

“There is nothing fruitful which came out from the conference, the G40 were just celebrating the expulsion of true Zanu PF comrades. The war veterans didn’t deliver any solidarity message,” Mahiya said.

“The Zanu PF G40 is treating Zimbabwe as if it was not born out of the liberation struggle. There is no longer democracy in Zanu PF,” he said.

The war veterans have been at loggerheads with Mugabe following claims that the nonagenarian was supporting the G40, a faction rabidly opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions.

The war vets have set terms demanding the expulsion of some of the alleged G40 kingpins that include Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo.

The ex-liberation war fighters also vowed that their colleagues who attended the event were “bribed”.

“They tried to appease us by re-appointing Webster Shamu in the central committee but the appointment is due to nepotism.

“The G40 betrayed the revolution, they no longer respect the revolutionary structure; and it’s actually a shame that we went to war to liberate people who at the end are looking at us as useless people,” Mahiya said.

“The succession issue must not be a problem if Zanu PF goes back to the revolutionary principles. Zanu PF was born out of the liberation struggle and the G40 doesn’t know anything. These people (Zanu PF) are cheating people of Zimbabwe, they must consult the revolutionary structures,” he said.

Commenting on the succession wars, Mutodi — seen as a staunch Mnangagwa ally — said considering his age, Mugabe faces stiffer competition from his deputies.

“There is no hope that . . . Mugabe will revive the economy and his continued stay in power has shattered the hopes of the youths, most of whom have never been employed but lead hand-to-mouth lives just like wild pigs and dogs,” he said, adding that poor policies, corruption, nepotism and generally bad governance have been the major contributing factors to the country’s economic woes. – Daily News

