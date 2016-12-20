Regai dzive shiri mazai haana muto- MP tells those who lust for young girls

Buhera West legislator Oliver Mandipaka has called on Zimbabweans to have respect for girls and women and says men should not lust for young girls because like fruits they must be allowed to get ripe.

“Let them grow up because a Shona saying goes, regai dzive shiri mazai haana muto, let the eggs be chickens because you cannot have soup from eggs,” he said during his contribution to the debate on a motion calling for an end to child marriages.

Mandipaka also said one of the reasons for child marriages was poverty and some of the poverty was brought about by sanctions.

Another cause of child marriages was overcrowding. Some houses were too small for the families resulting in children sleeping in the same room with their parents and thus seeing them having sex.

“The other problem that leads to early marriages is the kind of houses which we construct, they are so small and families are crowded in those houses and are also in clusters.

Full contrinbution:

*HON. MANDIPAKA: Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir for giving me the opportunity to make my contribution which I am going to make in Shona. This was raised by Hon. Gonese, seconded by Hon. Mpariwa. We thank Hon. Gonese and Hon. Toffa as members of SADC PF, because they went and shared some ideas with other countries regarding this important issue on early marriages of our youngsters, I believe in that. In this august House we just have to state our facts point blank without dilly dallying because children are the future of our country.

This motion raised by Hon. Gonese is calling for an early promulgation of a law which will lead a very heavy sentence being imposed on perpetrators of such heinous acts. As far as I am concerned, I am asking myself as to why people indulge in early marriages especially regarding young girls; there are many reasons. One of these reasons is because of the patriarchal system which we practice here in Zimbabwe. The way we are brought up in our families in Zimbabwe, the girl child is taken as an inferior being while the boy child is considered to a superior. As a result if people are admonishing children they will tell a young man not to behave like a little girl and the girl is told not to be a tom boy, for that reason, I am thanking the Government of Zimbabwe because of the steps we have taken since 1980. We have built so many schools to advance us in education which has made us to be very intelligent and make contributions in such debates. I am saying so because we have some countries in Africa which lack such education as in our country. In those countries because of their little education, they have little care and little protection for the girl-child. However, Zimbabwe is lucky, we have a Government which has a productive orientation. I am saying may the Government live long in giving guidance to Zimbabwe.

Another pain in this issue is that we have some countries overseas which talk of democracy and when they look at countries like Zimbabwe which will be protecting the rights of the children, these Western countries impose sanctions. The sanctions lead to poverty in the country. Consequently, when there is poverty, it leads to early marriages of these youngsters, as a way of running away from poverty and secondly, as a way of protecting their families from poverty. These early marriages lead to the decline in the development of our country and our finances.

Mr. Speaker Sir, I am calling for child activists, groups or individuals that are given monies. What I am calling for is that when these workshops are taken we should avoid them as much as possible. I think they merely waste money where people will be drinking tea and sleeping in hotels. I think we should use these monies for supporting the youngsters so that they grow up as people who have a future instead of holding workshops and spending money in hotels. I think these funds are being misdirected; they should be used for direct assistance to the children.

The other problem that leads to early marriages is the kind of houses which we construct, they are so small and families are crowded in those houses and are also in clusters. As a result when parents are in their bedrooms the children will be nearby and at times sharing a room with only a curtain in between. The children will be listening when the adults are indulging in sexual activities. I am saying we should stop this, let us build decent accommodation so that children do not copy or take attitude which are beyond their age. We need to fight overcrowding and poverty.

The other point I will raise is the mentality, especially traditional beliefs. As the people of Zimbabwe, as people of a culture, we need to accept that culture is dynamic and we need to do away with some of our culture which is very derogatory and destructive and adopt modern methods of advancement. We need to work with religious organisations and look at the ways which disturb our ways of living especially as it destroys the future of our children. We need to update our culture; we need to change some of our customs. Let me now turn to us people who are said to be educated, we also need to inculcate the values of equal rights because we believe in gender equality and whatever opportunities are there are for the young man should also be available for the young women. Let us remove that culture of saying a woman is inferior as compared to the man, the man is superior. We believe in the quality of both boys and girls. They are both of value to us and they can lead to the development of our country. They should be married off when they are grown up. If we look at the fruits; if we were to pluck a fruit from a tree before it is ripe, you will feel that it is sour and bitter, you will not enjoy it but if the fruit is ripe when it is red or yellow, you will really enjoy the sweatiness of that fruit. What we are saying is let our girls mature first before getting married. Hence as men, we should remove the lust which is in us for these young girls. Let them grow up because a Shona saying goes, let the eggs be chickens because you cannot have soup from eggs’, regai dzive shiri mazai haana muto.

Now that Hon. Gonese is talking about the model law in SADC, we are saying as Zimbabwe, we need to take some of the concepts from these laws so that Zimbabwe has laws which are up to date and protect the youngsters. This is a very good motion. This is a very productive and developmental motion which says the youths of Zimbabwe are the future and will be developed by these youngsters, let us not oppress them. I thank you.