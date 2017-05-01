Zimbabwe worst country in Africa when it comes to freedom to vote -survey

Zimbabweans feel they are not completely free to associate with whomever they want, can’t speak openly but worst of all, they are the worst in Africa when t comes to voting as they choose.

A survey just released by Afrobarometer shows that only 30 percent of Zimbabweans are free to associate with whomever they want.

An even lower number, 27 percent, say they can speak freely.

While 67 percent of the respondents from 36 African countries said they could vote as they choose, only 35 percent felt the same in Zimbabwe, the lowest among the countries surveyed.

Even Swaziland where only 7 percent said they were free to associate with people of their choice was better off with a staggering 56 percent saying they could vote as they choose yet only 18 percent said they could speak openly.

Only three other countries were below 50 percent when t came to voting freely. These are Nigeria, Egypt and Sudan.

Malawi ironically beat every country in the survey in all three aspects with 85 percent saying they were free to associate with anyone, 77 percent saying they had complete freedom of speech and 94 percent saying they had complete freedom to vote.

(50 VIEWS)