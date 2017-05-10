Zimbabwe deports 124 Malawians

About 124 Malawians have been deported from Zimbabwe over the weekend due to lack of proper documentation, Malawi Immigration officials have confirmed.

This follows their detention in Zimbabwe jails where they were reportedly being harshly treated.

Some spoke of spending three days without food in detention they were being kept.

Malawi Immigration spokesperson at Mwanza border Pasqually Zulu says there is no any other Malawian national in custody as of now in Zimbabwe prison

“The deported include 23 women, four are children and 121 are men.‎They are from different parts of the country but many of them are from Mangochi district.” he said.

Zulu said the deported have now been released upon verification of their Malawian nationality.