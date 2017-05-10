News Ticker

Zimbabwe deports 124 Malawians

19th December 2016

About 124 Malawians have been deported from Zimbabwe over the weekend due to lack of proper documentation, Malawi Immigration officials have confirmed.

Deported Malawians from Zimbabwe

This follows their detention in Zimbabwe jails where they were reportedly being harshly treated.

Some spoke of spending three days without food in detention they were being kept.

Malawi Immigration spokesperson at Mwanza border Pasqually Zulu says   there is no any other Malawian national in custody as of now in Zimbabwe prison

“The deported include 23  women,  four are children  and 121 are  men.‎They are from different parts of the country but many of them are from  Mangochi district.” he said.

Zulu said the deported have now been  released upon verification of their  Malawian nationality.

