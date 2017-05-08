News Ticker

Chimene’s son-in-law cons residents

9th December 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Zimbabwe 68

MINISTER of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Mandi Chimene’s son-in-law allegedly used her name to dupe residents of $2 200 in botched residential stands deal. Pethwell Kanjanda was not asked to plead to fraud charges when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

He is being charged with fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

He was remanded out of custody to December 21.

Bail was set at $100.

Mutare magistrate, Mr Poterai Gwezhira presided over the matter , while Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted.

Allegations were that sometime in May 2016, Kanjanda approached Mr Fred Rowa and stated that he was Chimene’s son-in-law and that he was selling residential stands near Forbes Border Post.

He further stated that Chimene had acquired a piece of land at Forbes Border Post and had sub-divided it into commercial stands.

Mr Rowa who had developed an interest in the residential stands informed his younger brother and sister, Mr Daniel Dumbura and Ms Caroline Mwaimboti who at that time were in need of stands as well.

It is alleged that Kanjanda later went to Forbes Border Post with Mr Rowa, Mr Dumbura and Ms Mwaimboti where he showed them two pieces of land measuring 2 100 square metres and 1 800

square metres respectively. Rowa is said to have paid a deposit of $700 for the stand that measured 1 800 square metres and another deposit of $1 510 for the larger stand.

“Kanjanda raised receipts in respect of the paid deposit with Serial Numbers, 001503 and 001502.

“The receipts have a letter head inscribed: ‘Government of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Local Government and Urban Development in conjunction with Ministry of Lands’ in block letters,” said Mr Karombe.

Sometime in September 2016, Mr Rowa went to view the stands and found Mr Obey Hove at the land in question. Mr Hove told him that the land was not for sale and further enquiries which were made from some Ministry of Lands officials revealed that the stands were never for sale.

Mr Rowa is further alleged to have made several efforts to engage Kanjanda and clarify the stands issue, but he failed to locate him.

Kanjanda prejudiced Mr Rowa of $2 200 and nothing was recovered. – Manica Post

