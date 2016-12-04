News Ticker

Tsvangirai’s ex-wife now a preacher

4th December 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 2

Former First Lady Ms Locadia Karimatsenga Tembo and Former Expert Advisor in the United Nations on Human Rights, Pakistan's former Federal Minister for Human Rights and Senior Lawyer.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s former wife of just 12 days, Locadia Tembo Karimatsenga has resurfaced as a preacher at a South Africa-based church, Nation of Glory Ministries.

By Phyllis Mbanje

A flyer advertising a crusade in Johannesburg headlined by Karimatsenga, now referred to as an apostle, went viral on social media yesterday. The flyer also appeared on her Facebook page.

Karimatsenga, a well-known businesswoman, disappeared from the public limelight after her dramatic divorce with Tsvangirai (now married to Elizabeth Macheka) a few years ago and maintained a low profile.

But yesterday flyers with Karimatsenga advertising the crusade dubbed Night of Glory flooded most social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

On the flyer, Karimatsenga, who looked resplendent and composed in a gorgeous black ensemble with a golden motif at the front, is referred to as “Apostle” and is slated to be the host of the event Glory Night at Diepsloot Extention 2 community hall on December 16. Diepsloot is a densely-populated suburb in northern Johannesburg.

According to the flyer, the crusade “promises signs and wonders, miracles and lots of worship and sharing of the word.”

The church’s press secretary, Brilliant Pongo confirmed Karimatsenga was the founder of the ministry whose primary goal was empowering the community and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Apostle has such a big passion for the gospel and her mission is to do good in the community, so this is why she has set up the Glory Night crusades,” he said.

Pongo said Karimatsenga was now based in South Africa.

“However, she is not restricted to one geographic place. Her passion for God’s work means she will go to any part of the world that God wants her to go. She loves Zimbabwe and that is a place that she hopes to hold Glory Night crusades.”

He said Karimatsenga had always been a prayerful person with a passion to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Through her selflessness, she has always been dedicated to serving others. She has found it to be a joy to serve God,” Pongo said.

“The South African public have taken kindly to her and the ministry. The public has been very supportive of her calling and the ministry is growing profoundly.”

The South African crusade promises to be a big occasion, judging by the guest musicians of acclaim who will perform on that night.

These include Bulawayo-born Mkhululi Bhebhe of the prestigious gospel outfit Joyous Celebration.

Born at Mpilo Central Hospital and bred in Bulawayo’s township of Emakhandeni, Mkhululi is one of the few Zimbabweans who have successfully cracked into South Africa’s glamorous musical industry.

Another artist set to draw the crowds is Ayanda Shange, also a product of Joyous Celebration.

The Karimatsenga and Tsvangirai drama escalated during and after their divorce, with the businesswoman even claiming that the then Zimbabwean prime minister was mentally unstable.

In 2012, she went on to claim maintenance of $15 000 per month, but later settled for a once-off payment of $300 000.

The MDC-T president never admitted to marrying Karimatsenga, but said he had paid $36 000 at a private ceremony in Mazowe as “damages” since he got her pregnant.

The pair split 12 days later. – The Standard

