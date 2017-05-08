War veterans gun for Kasukuwere, Mafios

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) in Mashonaland Central province has blasted the Zanu-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Dickson Mafios over a controversial resolution that seeks to challenge the party’s one centre of power principle empowering President Mugabe to appoint his deputies

Dickson Mafios, who is acting chairman of Mashonaland Central province, reportedly smuggled the resolution (now known as Mafioso) into the final set of the provincial resolutions ahead of the Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo this month.

In a statement, ZNLWVA provincial chairman Sam Parirenyatwa said it was clear that Mafios was merely, a “megaphone” and that the architects were Kasukuwere and Zanu PF Secretary for Science and Technology Professor Jonathan Moyo.

“It must be clear that Dick Mafios is merely a megaphone; the architects are his brother and boss, the failed PC Saviour Kasukuwere, and the professor. Kasukuwere’s denial can only fool the dead; his hand in this mess is not so hidden.

“Instead of taking advantage of the coming conference to unite the people, this PC-led cabal intends to divide the party even further. It needs no rocket scientist to see that Zanu-PF needs to unite now more than ever, but this clique is prepared to see the party collapsing in their pursuit for power.

“Hiding behind the need for a female VP does not help. The league itself has made its intention to unite the party very clear. Why Mashonaland Central chairman and Professor Moyo would want to speak on behalf of the Women’s League is puzzling to say the least,” he said.Parirenyatwa said their enquiries had shown that there was never a resolution by any party organ, wing or affiliate organisation to abolish the one centre of power resolution passed at the 2014 Congress.

“It is clear that when the unelected Mashonaland Central Provincial chairman introduced the ‘Mafioso Resolution’ he was speaking on behalf of a secret entity which intended to smuggle this resolution into the 2018 Masvingo conference for factional and family reasons.

“It is not mere coincidence that acclaimed flip-flopping and turncoat Professor Jonathan Moyo instantly jumped to the defence of the sick resolution. It actually reveals that the G40 cabal has a successionist agenda and is now desperate,” he said.

Parirenyatwa said Mafios was not fit to lead the province and called for a disciplinary action to be taken against him.

He said Mafios must be removed from his post without delay.

“We join all the party organs in Mashonaland Central and beyond that have seen through this ill-conceived plan to derail the people’s conference in denouncing the silly and divisive Mafioso Resolution.

“It would appear Mafios takes instructions from his power hungry sibling, disregarding the wishes of the people he is leading. He is therefore not fit to lead the historically rich province and we recommend that relevant disciplinary action be taken to remove him from the influential position of provincial chairman to stop him from misleading the province and the nation any further,” Parirenyatwa said.

Cracks recently emerged in Zanu-PF leadership structures in Mashonaland Central over the controversial resolution.

Some members of the province have since disowned the one centre of power resolution. However, provincial members who exposed Mafios’ plans are now reported to be targets for a vote of no confidence, which is allegedly being engineered by Kasukuwere.

Some members have reportedly decided to pre-empt it by resigning from the provincial executive.

The offence the provincial members allegedly committed was to talk about Mafios’ resolution to our Harare Bureau.

First to throw in the towel was Shantel Mbereko, who is the deputy secretary for education. – Chronicle