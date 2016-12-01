Chinotimba’s prayer for Pastor Chamisa

Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba yesterday welcomed Movement for Democratic Change vice-president Nelson Chamisa as the pastor in the House and hoped that he is no longer going to talk nonsense in Parliament but will pray for Members of Parliament when they go out of order.

“He should preach so that we have peace in the country and he should not be involved in mischief,” Chinotimba said.

“I have stood up to just thank the Pastor that is in this House. We now have a Pastor who does not speak nonsense or who is stubborn because the Bible that I read says, if there is a person among us who is stubborn, the Pastor should pray for us and he should not move around with people who are lazy and stubborn.”

Full contribution

*HON. CHINOTIMBA: On a point of order Mr. Speaker. Under Privileges of Parliament, Section 68 (d), that in this House Mr. Speaker, we now have a Pastor, Hon. Chamisa. There will no longer be noise in Parliament but he will just be praying for us. Our Pastor here in Parliament is not going to talk nonsense but he will be a person who prays for us when we go out of order. So, we want to thank the Pastor. He should preach so that we have peace in the country and he should not be involved in mischief.

I have stood up to just thank the Pastor that is in this House. We now have a Pastor who does not speak nonsense or who is stubborn because the Bible that I read says, if there is a person among us who is stubborn, the Pastor should pray for us and he should not move around with people who are lazy and stubborn. Thank you Pastor.

*THE HON. SPEAKER: We have heard that. I think Hon. Chamisa has heard about it and we are all happy for him.