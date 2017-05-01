News Ticker

Watch: Mugabe’s ‘painful’ red carpet walk in Morocco

19th November 2016 Staff Reporter Main News, Zimbabwe 77

Harare – This is how you walk if you are a 92-year-old Zimbabwean president who is rather stiff and very conscious that critics are watching you to see if you stumble.

A video clip shows President Robert Mugabe painfully walking across the red carpet at the the COP22 climate change summit in Marrekesh, Morocco this week.

Shoulders stooped, arms swinging valiantly, Mugabe tries to maintain his pace on the carpet as he walks to greet King Mohammed VI of Morocco and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Watch the video below.

His red carpet stumble at Harare International Airport in February 2015 made international headlines and sparked a deluge of #MugabeFalls memes.

There have been growing concerns over the president’s health for the last few years, shrugged off by government officials until recently as eye checks. With hospitals in Zimbabwe struggling as an economic crisis worsens, Mugabe and his family fly out to Singapore for medical attention.

