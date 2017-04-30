News Ticker

Biti’s PDP directionless, Sipepa

14th November 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 70

FORMER People’s Democratic Party’s vice president Dr Samuel Sipepa Nkomo has likened his former party to a luxury bus without wheels and hit out at MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai for being a womaniser.

Dr Sipepa Nkomo recently defected to the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

Addressing ZimPF supporters in Ntabazinduna on Saturday, Dr Sipepa Nkomo said he left PDP because it was directionless.

“The reason I left PDP is that we we’re seating in a bus, a luxurious bus; me as the vice president while Biti (Tendai PDP president) is the driver. We were like passengers’ in Extra City, the care was perfect and the bus was new. We were happy in the bus chanting slogans but the bus didn’t have wheels. If it doesn’t have wheels how can it move,” said Dr Sipepa Nkomo.

He also took a swipe at MDC-T leader Mr Tsvangirai, saying he was a womaniser who did nothing except impregnating children from Matabeleland.

Dr Sipepa Nkomo said Mr Tsvangirai has been rejected by the people of Matabeleland while Dr Mujuru has been accepted.

He urged the divided ZimPF, which has seen some of its members resigning from the party, to stick with Dr Mujuru as failure to do so would result in the party collapsing.

“She is a stone that the builders rejected but the rejected stone has become the cornerstone,” Dr Sipepa Nkomo said. Responding to Dr Sipepa Nkomo claims, PDP’s national spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume said the party would not waste its time responding to a man who has reached retirement age.

“We will not stoop so low to the extent of exchanging insults with our elderly people who need to be enjoying retirement, enjoying the fruits of their work. We live in a country where there is freedom of expression and freedom of opinion. If he has thought deeply and that is the best idea that he can come up with we defend his right to say that,” said Mr Mafume. – Chronicle

  1. What is it about ndebele politicians. Why do they behave like prostitutes. Sipepa Moyo made a big gamble that will soon show him he made a mistake if it has not done so already. Mujuru is not going to be anything important. The man he is attacking stands a better chance. there is no way in hell that Mujuru will trump Tsvangirai . Moyo was better off rejoining Tsvangirai than Mujuru. I sincerely hope Biti and his group go back there and join with Welshman too . we need a strong and united MDC. Mujuru is zanupf

