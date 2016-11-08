N’anga fingers top Chegato teacher in mubobobo scandal

MBERENGWA – A top teacher at Chegato Primary in Mberengwa has been identified by two traditional healers as the culprit behind mubobobo (mysterious sex) that is bedeviling the school leading to staffers applying for transfers.

The traditional healers also accused the same teacher of killing a female teacher who died in the school sometime back. Further the traditional healers said the daughter of the fingered teacher has since deserted his father until he stops his bad ways.

The traditional healers, Mbuya Mollin Hove and Sekuru Mawerewere were engaged by the school and chiefs in the area to do a cleansing ceremony and there was drama when they announced the culprit (name supplied). The named culprit is said to have threatened to beat up the traditional healers but was restrained.

The Provincial Education Director, Agnes Gudo recently confirmed the case to The Mirror and the fact that five teachers had sought transfer from the school because females were being terrorized by mubobobo.

Chief Mposi said the cleansing process went on well and normalcy will return to the school.

The accused teacher refused to give a comment when The Mirror contacted him.

“You know who to talk to,” he said before hanging the phone.

Sources privy to the issue alleged that the culprit disappeared for a while after receiving information that the two n’angas had arrived, but later reappeared.

Chief Mposi, Mberengwa district education officials, ward 15 councilor Ravasingadi Zimi, village heads, teachers witnessed the cleansing ceremony.

According to a teacher, the proceedings went on well but all hell broke loose when the top teacher was singled out as the man behind the sexual molesting of women through goblins and mubobobo.

“The fingered teacher threatened to beat the sangoma but was restrained by the female sangoma who further accused the head for being responsible for the death of a female teacher who succumbed mysteriously a few years back,” said the teacher.

The accused teacher is alleged to have left the school in company of his driver to Jeka Growth Point soon after being exposed and was then spotted later in the evening going home.

“Tagadzira zvese zvazvichida kuitwa uye zvaratidza kuti ava teacher ndivo nharadada pamashura ose aiitika (We have fixed everything and it has been revealed that this top teacher is responsible for sexual abuse of female teachers,” said Mbuya Hove.

Chief Mposi confirmed the latest development highlighting that the mystery had been solved.

“What is important is that the cleansing ceremony has been done and normalcy will return at the school,” said Chief Mposi.

Efforts to get a comment from Provincial Education Director Agnes Gudo remained fruitless as she said she was in a meeting.local news. – Masvingo Mirror