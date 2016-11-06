News Ticker

Woman dies during church service

6th November 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 5

A 46-year-old woman collapsed and died during deliverance time at Prophet Adventure Mutepfa’s Revival Centre Church’s Dangamvura assembly last Sunday, leaving congregants in shock.

Little did anybody know that Pedzai Muyambo who left home for Revival Centre Church all smiles would come back home in a funeral hearse.

A member of the Revival Centre Church, who requested anonymity, said Pedzai had collapsed during deliverance time at around 3pm, but no-one had realised it until after two hours.

“It is normal in our church to fall down during worship or deliverance service. She fell down and everyone thought it was the Holy Spirit working on her. It was until 5pm when someone alerted the church authorities that Sister Pedzai was lying motionless on the ground.

“They tried to deliver her because they thought she was possessed by evil spirits, but all their efforts were in vain.

“She never moved an inch. That is when she was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival. It is a sad thing and we are still shocked,” she said.

In an interview at the Muyambos’ home in Dangamvura high-density suburb on Monday, one of the church’s youthful pastors who rushed Pedzai to hospital, Pastor David Waerera, dismissed claims that she had died at their church premises, but at hospital.

Neither did Sister Pedzai fall during our church service, nor inside the church building. It was after the service when people had all dispersed that she was carried back into the church in an unconscious state.

“We quickly rushed her to hospital, but it took us 45 minutes for her to be attended by a doctor. Finally when the doctor came to examine her, she was pronounced dead,” said Pastor Waerera, who added: “You should have facts of what you write about and not to speculate and rely on rumours.”

Pedzai’s family, however, dismissed claims that their daughter’s death was a mysterious one that should be probed. They agreed to have post-mortem waived.

Mr Muyambo, Pedzai’s father said he was devastated by the death of his daughter, but his family had agreed that post mortem should be waived. He argued that it was a natural death that only God could explain.

He, however, said she was not ill when she left for church early that Sunday as had been alleged by their neighbours.

“I heard that. They were seated on one bench with someone else and when the prophet walked past them, the other person fell because of the power of the Holy Spirit. Pedzai later fell down because the bench tilted as it was no longer balanced. That is all I heard from someone who was at the church with her,” said Mr Muyambo.

He, however, said he could not part with any more information as that would tarnish the good prophet’s name. – Manica Post

Related Posts
Mnangagwa Ally MP in Harare Car Crash
Mnangagwa Ally MP in Harare Car Crash
CONTROVERSIAL Zanu-PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya Justice Mayor Wadyajena was Monday involved in a car crash in Harare which has left him nursing serious internal injuries. Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi confirmed the ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe ‘must go’
Robert Mugabe ‘must go’
Harare - Zimbabwe’s opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth wing has called for mass demonstrations to push out President Mugabe and his Zanu-PF government, saying he was no longer of ...
READ MORE
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa says former Vice-President Joice Mujuru will contest the 2018 presidential elections. BY OBEY MANAYITI Mutasa, who falls under a group of disgruntled former Zanu PF members ...
READ MORE
Mugabe shows signs of strain; says he is not afraid of Mujuru
Mugabe shows signs of strain; says he is not afraid of Mujuru
HARARE - President Mugabe yesterday denied reports in the private media that he is afraid of former Vice President Joice Mujuru and warned them that Government would not hesitate to ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF election scandal deepens
Zanu PF election scandal deepens
HARARE - The damaging claims that Zanu PF winning candidate for Hurungwe West Keith Guzah may not have been registered to vote in the constituency in last week’s by-elections — ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa redundant in 2018: Mliswa
Mnangagwa redundant in 2018: Mliswa
NORTON MP, Temba Mliswa, says Vice President Emerson Mnangwagwa should take over power from President Robert Mugabe “now” before Zanu PF expires in 2018. Mliswa said if Mnangagwa does not take ...
READ MORE
Makandiwa adds to Zimbabwe’s latest false prophet farce
Makandiwa adds to Zimbabwe’s latest false prophet farce
A video posted on social media platforms by the United Family International Church (UFIC), in which believers are encouraged to sow seeds as a sign of a covenant with God ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans Speak Out on Alleged Mugabe Health Woes
Zimbabweans Speak Out on Alleged Mugabe Health Woes
HARARE—Rumors about President Robert Mugabe's state of health and sharp reactions by Zanu PF and presidential spokesman, George Charamba, have set the social and mainstream media on fire. Some Zimbabweans are ...
READ MORE
Mugabe is scared: Ex-top soldier says
Mugabe is scared: Ex-top soldier says
HARARE - Former military bigwig and ambassador, Brigadier Agrippah Mutambara, has become the latest erstwhile trusted aide of President Robert Mugabe to give the long-ruling Zimbabwean leader a vote of ...
READ MORE
Love triangle ends in tragedy; two married men die
Love triangle ends in tragedy; two married men die
TWO married men died and a woman is battling for her life following a violent end to a twisted love triangle. The usually quiet Mlungisi village in Sivalo area, Nkayi, ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa Ally MP in Harare Car Crash
Robert Mugabe ‘must go’
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
Mugabe shows signs of strain; says he is
Zanu PF election scandal deepens
Mnangagwa redundant in 2018: Mliswa
Makandiwa adds to Zimbabwe’s latest false prophet farce
Zimbabweans Speak Out on Alleged Mugabe Health Woes
Mugabe is scared: Ex-top soldier says
Love triangle ends in tragedy; two married men

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News