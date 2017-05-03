Evicted nephew sleeps on rooftop

FIND me upstairs! A Bulawayo man reportedly staged a strange protest against his grandmother who had evicted him from the house when he allegedly started sleeping on top of the roof directly above her bedroom.

Fuzane Dube‘s rooftop vigil was heard at the Bulawayo Civil Court where his granny only identified as Gogo MaDube from Old Luveve had dragged him while seeking a protection order.

Gogo MaDube described her grandson as a “nuisance”.

“I am seeking a protection order against my grandson Fuzane Dube who is always disturbing my peace with his unbecoming behaviour of sleeping on the roof. This started after I had ordered him to vacate my house to go and stay with his uncle. As a way of fixing me, he is in the habit of coming back at night and sleeps on the roof directly above my bedroom making some weird noises.

“His antics are subjecting me to stressful and fearful nights. He is also in the habit of coming home drunk and at times his friends would be making a lot of noise while waking him up from the roof.

“I am now living in fear and suspecting that he wants to kill me. Just imagine this morning (last Friday) he woke up from the roof while coming to attend this court session,” complained Gogo MaDube.

However, Fuzane in response denied ever sleeping on the roof.

“I deny the allegations that my grandmother is levelling against me. Ever since I left the house I have never been there. My grandmother is lying. The problem is that she is fighting with her children and since I am the one who is now living closer to her I am always on the receiving end,” said Fuzane.

“By disputing what the applicant has said it is as good as you are saying your granny is lying to the court by fabricating false allegations against you? If so do you have any problem if I grant an order that bars you from going to her house?” asked the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova.

“I don’t have any problem with that Your Worship,” said Fuzane.

By his consent the magistrate ordered him to stay away from his granny’s house at number 1286 in Old Luveve.

B-Metro