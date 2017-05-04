Goblin, mubobobo nightmare at school

FEMALE teachers at Chegato Primary School in Mberengwa District are up in arms with one of the senior male teachers at the school whom they accuse of using mubobobo and goblins to sexually harass them.
Mubobobo is a kind of black magic whereby a man can supposedly have sex with a woman from a distance and without her consent.
A visit by B-Metro to the school on Tuesday revealed that there is now bad blood between female staff and the senior teacher (name supplied) who is being accused of using supernatural powers to routinely sleep with them for the past two years.
The school has 25 teachers comprising 17 females and seven males.
So nasty is the feud that some female teachers are no longer sleeping within the school premises and have also since sought transfers from the school.
In separate interviews the affected teachers claimed that during the night they would dream making love to someone and wake up the next morning with fluids like semen dripping from their privates.
They also claimed that they woke up every morning without their undies adding that during sexual intercourse they would be mysteriously pushed away from their partners.
“We are having sleepless nights here and living in constant fear of mubobobo which is being used on us by one of the male teachers. The experiences are so traumatic. Just imagine sometimes when you are having sex you will be pushed away from your husband by invisible creatures which will in turn have sex with you,” narrated the female teacher who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation.
Added another female teacher: “We are always waking up feeling tired and the exhaustion is synonymous with that of a person who had been engaging in sex.
“At first we were afraid to talk about it but we gathered courage when we realised that everyday most female teachers complained that they were waking up very tired, without underwear and their privates smeared with semen. That is when we requested to have a cleansing ceremony. Strangely all the three cleansing ceremonies conducted so far have failed to solve the problem”.
Villagers who spoke to this publication said strange occurrences had always been going on but things got worse last year when the goblins also started to sexually abuse female teachers at the school.
They roundly called for the transfer of the senior teacher whom they said was fingered during a recent cleansing ceremony held at the school.
When reached for comment the school headmaster Edson Zhou remained tight-lipped saying he was not allowed to speak to the Press.
Councillor for Ward 15 Geza Zimi whose jurisdiction the school falls under however, confirmed the incident saying it was before Chief Potsai Mposi who was not available for comment as he was said to be out of the country.
Midlands provincial education director Mrs Agnes Gudo could also not be reached for comment as her mobile phone went unanswered until the time of going to print.
B-Metro
