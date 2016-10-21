Tsvangirai, Mugabe come face to face

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has subtly positioned himself as President Robert Mugabe’s sole successor, citing his long working relationship with the 91-year-old veteran Zanu PF politician, but warned that it was ...
CABINET transacts its business in private in line with the established conventions the world over as opposed to Parliament, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda has said.
Sibanda ...
HARARE - Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has threatened “to deal politically” with European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zimbabwe Philippe Van Damme, accusing him of using the social networking site ...
Harare - Zimbabwe has not stopped paying ex-vice president Joice Mujuru her salary, although some payments to her account may have been delayed, Information Minister Jonathan Moyo said on Thursday.
"Nobody ...
Harare - Kofi Annan and his co-Elders are "Western puppets" and "busybodies", a pro-Robert Mugabe columnist charged Wednesday after the internationally-respected statesmen asked SADC to support a smooth transition in ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: weight loss steroids for females()
Pingback: synergize consulting()
Pingback: financial fraud()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: para kazanmak()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: tania marie de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: schouw()
Pingback: dragon-pharma.com review()
Pingback: computer kopen doetinchem()
Pingback: kondom er i et()
Pingback: arnaque serrurier()
Pingback: sustanon and dbol cycle()
Pingback: http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/()
Pingback: click here to hire an injury lawyer()
Pingback: Become an Uber Driver()
Pingback: apps()
Pingback: Denver Uber()
Pingback: kimim ben()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()