Tsvangirai, Mugabe come face to face

21st October 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 22

HARARE – Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai is making arrangements to attend the late Cephas Msipa’s burial on Saturday.

Msipa is now expected to be buried at the National Heros Arce despite his wish to be buried next to his wife in Gweru.

Currently, Tsvangirai is in South Africa for further treatment.

MDC-T national party spokesperson, Obert Gutu said Tsvangirai will certainly attend and come face to face with President Robert Mugabe.

“Plans are already in place for the president to attend the late national hero, Msipa’s burial” he said.

“Our leader is currently out of the country, but he would certainly love to be one of the mourners at the national shrine, when the late Msipa will be laid to rest,”.

Mugabe normally take advantage of burials to insult, humiliate opposition parties.

