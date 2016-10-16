News Ticker

The compound: The house that Magaya built

16th October 2016 Staff Reporter Main News, Zimbabwe 24

Visitors to the recently completed Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Yadah Village, a giant guesthouse in Waterfalls, Harare, will fork out between US$300 and US$900 to spend three days at the leafy facility. The guest house was officially opened on September 2, 2016 after it was built in a record four months.

However, the US$8 million hotel is not open to everyone who requires accommodation. lt is an exclusive place for Christians who want to have a one-on-one encounter with PHD leader prophet Walter Magaya as they seek healing, prophecy and deliverance.

The Sunday Mail Religion understands that the guest house boasts of modern well furnished rooms that can accommodate about 2 000 people while villas for VIP guests will take about 100 visitors who will mostly be housed at the hotel from Thursdays to Sundays.

The majority of guests will be accommodated in the main guest house with bunk beds in dormitory facilities while the VIPs will enjoy a luxurious set-up. PHD’s Overseer Admire Mango could not immediately respond to questions last week, but The Sunday Mail Religion understands that guests will have to fork out about US$300 for a three-day stay while VIPs will pay around US$900 for the same period.

“I am currently in Bulawayo and cannot comment,” said Overseer Mango.

lt is said the money collected from congregants will be used for food, maintaining the place and paying for other expenses related to running the guest house. The three-day visit will include meetings and prayer sessions with prophet Magaya as well as visiting the prayer mountain.

While guests are at Yadah Village, they are encouraged to fast as part of the prayer sessions led by the youthful prophet. Prophet Magaya’s guest house concept is similar to United Family International Church (UFIC) leader prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s Life Haven where guests fork out between US$300 and US$1 000 to be accommodated at the facilities in Mount Hampden.

Prophet Shame Hungwe charges US$100 for a two-day visit. Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder prophet Tapiwa Freddy also runs guest houses. The guest houses concept was pioneered by multi-millionaire Nigerian Synagogue Church of All Nations leader prophet TB Joshua.

However, last year tragedy struck when 115 people, 84 of them South Africans, died when one of his facilities collapsed. Prophet Magaya constructed Yadah Village using his Planet Africa company which saw the recruitment of about 1 500 builders who worked around the clock to complete the project.

Last month, the PHD leader said he managed to build the Yadah Village with the help of his partners and farming projects. Debate has for long been raging on whether the idea of guest houses is biblical with those against the concept arguing that prayer, prophecies and deliverance are not for sale. Sunday Mail

Arts & Entertainment

