Driver jumps off moving vehicle after seeing a snake

There was drama in Mutare’s Central Business District last Thursday afternoon after a delivery caravan belonging to Bakers Inn crashed into a two storey building after the driver lost control of the vehicle upon seeing a snake on the dashboard.

Watch the video below:

Although the driver was nowhere to be seen when the Manica Post arrived at the scene moments after the accident, witnesses said the shocked driver revealed that a snake suddenly appeared on the dashboard as he was approaching the intersection at Sanhanga building. He subsequently jumped off the moving vehicle and left it to ram into the apartment that houses LIC Finance company.