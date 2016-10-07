News Ticker

Mnangagwa is like my father: Chimene

7th October 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 24

MINISTER of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Mandi Chimene, has described Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a fatherly figure who took care of her like his own daughter soon after independence when she was not employed.

In an interview on Tuesday, Chimene, said she steadfastly backed President Mugabe and the two Vice Presidents adding that she never pushed for VP Mnangagwa’s ouster.

She said her actions were driven by jealous to protect her ‘father’ whose name was being soiled by people out to gain cheap political mileage.

“I am VP Mnangagwa’s daughter. He was my boss in the security sector during the liberation struggle. After the war when we came back I was under his custody.

“For your own information, VP Mnangagwa rented the flat I used to stay in at Eland Flats at the corner of Fife Avenue and Seventh Street in Harare. He would meet all the monthly rentals as well as provide for all my needs just like his own daughter and why will I turn against him today.

“I never harboured any ill feelings against him, but my outburst was driven by my zeal to jealously protect him from those using his name for cheap political mileage. I am a jealous daughter out to protect her father from being abused by those with sinister agendas,” said Chimene.

She said most people had misinterpreted her sentiments during a solidarity meeting with war veterans and Zanu-PF supporters that was attended by President Mugabe and VP Mnangagwa as they were interpreted as if she was calling for VP Mnangagwa’s ouster.

“During our meeting as war veterans with President Mugabe, I never said VP Mnangagwa should go. I never said people do not like him.

“What I said was that people were associating his name with the succession issue and he should come out clean. So strong was the rumour, but people were afraid to come out in the open. People were saying some of the people in leadership positions were causing divisions in the party.

“Zvinonzi kubvondora mvura ndokuti inwike and that is what I did. It is now mission accomplished and everyone is now rallying behind the Presidium,” said Chimene.

She added: “I am too junior to comment on President Mugabe’s relationship with VP Mnangagwa because it dates back many years ago, but my heart bleeds when I see some people trying to pit my two leaders against each other.

“I am against people who were busy campaigning  for VP Mnangagwa’s succession bid, yet he is already in the Presidium. It is only people who want to tarnish his image who were spreading the malicious rumours about him taking over.

“Even greenhorns who are still to cut their political milk teeth are the ones running with the succession issue, but time will come when we will name and shame them,” Chimene said.

When pressed to name those allegedly soiling VP Mnangagwa’s name, Chimene, said: “We know them and it is a matter of time before we let the cat out of the bag. I was taken aback recently while at Parliament when a greenhorn started the succession issue. I told him that he was lucky that we were in the Parliament Building, if we were outside I would have dealt with him decisively. I have evidence of what I am saying because it was mentioned in the presence of Parliament staff members who can be my witnesses.

“Our leaders should not allow little boys to use their names for selfish gains. These young men who still need to grow up politically are the ones causing confusion and chaos in Zanu-PF, but our leaders should not remain quiet as this will raise a lot of suspicions.”

Chimene hailed President Mugabe for speaking strongly against rumour mongering in the party during last Friday’s Women’s League National Assembly meeting.

Related Posts
Prove me corrupt first: Corrupt Mpofu
Prove me corrupt first: Corrupt Mpofu
TRANSPORT minister Obert Mpofu, who has had several allegations of graft levelled against him, has challenged the media to prove the alleged corrupt activities first before implicating him in any ...
READ MORE
Mugabe grooming Mnangagwa for Presidency
Mugabe grooming Mnangagwa for Presidency
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has reportedly resolved to appoint Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Acting President each time he goes out of the country so that the Justice minister quickly ...
READ MORE
Joshua Nkomo’s Businesses Crumbling, Daughter Begs For Rate Relief
Joshua Nkomo’s Businesses Crumbling, Daughter Begs For Rate Relief
Bulawayo - LATE Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s businesses in Bulawayo are reportedly on the verge of collapse owing to the prevailing harsh economic conditions in the country, something that has ...
READ MORE
Newcomers causing Zanu-PF divisions – war vets
Newcomers causing Zanu-PF divisions – war vets
Harare - Zimbabwe war veterans' leader, Chris Mutsvangwa, has accused newcomers of fomenting divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party, the state-owned  Herald newspaper said on Thursday. Mutsvangwa said the new comers were ...
READ MORE
Without War Veterans Robert Mugabe’s endgame beckones
Without War Veterans Robert Mugabe’s endgame beckones
HARARE - This week’s nasty and public fall-out between President Robert Mugabe and restless war veterans probably marks the beginning of the end for the increasingly frail nonagenarian’s long tenure ...
READ MORE
‘Mliswa Must Shut Up, Risk Losing Farm’ – Kasukuwere
‘Mliswa Must Shut Up, Risk Losing Farm’ – Kasukuwere
HARARE - Zanu PF says that they are going to repossess former Mashonaland West provincial party chairperson Temba Mliswa’s farm in Karoi if he continues behaving in what the party ...
READ MORE
Mugabe mulls cabinet reshuffle
Mugabe mulls cabinet reshuffle
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is considering a cabinet reshuffle which government and party insiders say is informed by the need to calm stormy relations within the party as well as read ...
READ MORE
War veterans savage First Lady
War veterans savage First Lady
HARARE - War Veterans have taken exception to controversial First Lady Grace Mugabe’s recent pronouncements on the liberation struggle, saying she is oblivious to the fact that she is enjoying ...
READ MORE
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa says former Vice-President Joice Mujuru will contest the 2018 presidential elections. BY OBEY MANAYITI Mutasa, who falls under a group of disgruntled former Zanu PF members ...
READ MORE
Politburo to decide Mutsvangwa’s fate
Politburo to decide Mutsvangwa’s fate
HARARE - The Zanu PF politburo will at its next meeting decide the fate of War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa who was recently banished from the Zanu PF Mashonaland West ...
READ MORE
Prove me corrupt first: Corrupt Mpofu
Mugabe grooming Mnangagwa for Presidency
Joshua Nkomo’s Businesses Crumbling, Daughter Begs For Rate
Newcomers causing Zanu-PF divisions – war vets
Without War Veterans Robert Mugabe’s endgame beckones
‘Mliswa Must Shut Up, Risk Losing Farm’ –
Mugabe mulls cabinet reshuffle
War veterans savage First Lady
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
Politburo to decide Mutsvangwa’s fate

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News