Mnangagwa is like my father: Chimene

MINISTER of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Mandi Chimene, has described Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a fatherly figure who took care of her like his own daughter soon after independence when she was not employed.

In an interview on Tuesday, Chimene, said she steadfastly backed President Mugabe and the two Vice Presidents adding that she never pushed for VP Mnangagwa’s ouster.

She said her actions were driven by jealous to protect her ‘father’ whose name was being soiled by people out to gain cheap political mileage.

“I am VP Mnangagwa’s daughter. He was my boss in the security sector during the liberation struggle. After the war when we came back I was under his custody.

“For your own information, VP Mnangagwa rented the flat I used to stay in at Eland Flats at the corner of Fife Avenue and Seventh Street in Harare. He would meet all the monthly rentals as well as provide for all my needs just like his own daughter and why will I turn against him today.

“I never harboured any ill feelings against him, but my outburst was driven by my zeal to jealously protect him from those using his name for cheap political mileage. I am a jealous daughter out to protect her father from being abused by those with sinister agendas,” said Chimene.

She said most people had misinterpreted her sentiments during a solidarity meeting with war veterans and Zanu-PF supporters that was attended by President Mugabe and VP Mnangagwa as they were interpreted as if she was calling for VP Mnangagwa’s ouster.

“During our meeting as war veterans with President Mugabe, I never said VP Mnangagwa should go. I never said people do not like him.

“What I said was that people were associating his name with the succession issue and he should come out clean. So strong was the rumour, but people were afraid to come out in the open. People were saying some of the people in leadership positions were causing divisions in the party.

“Zvinonzi kubvondora mvura ndokuti inwike and that is what I did. It is now mission accomplished and everyone is now rallying behind the Presidium,” said Chimene.

She added: “I am too junior to comment on President Mugabe’s relationship with VP Mnangagwa because it dates back many years ago, but my heart bleeds when I see some people trying to pit my two leaders against each other.

“I am against people who were busy campaigning for VP Mnangagwa’s succession bid, yet he is already in the Presidium. It is only people who want to tarnish his image who were spreading the malicious rumours about him taking over.

“Even greenhorns who are still to cut their political milk teeth are the ones running with the succession issue, but time will come when we will name and shame them,” Chimene said.

When pressed to name those allegedly soiling VP Mnangagwa’s name, Chimene, said: “We know them and it is a matter of time before we let the cat out of the bag. I was taken aback recently while at Parliament when a greenhorn started the succession issue. I told him that he was lucky that we were in the Parliament Building, if we were outside I would have dealt with him decisively. I have evidence of what I am saying because it was mentioned in the presence of Parliament staff members who can be my witnesses.

“Our leaders should not allow little boys to use their names for selfish gains. These young men who still need to grow up politically are the ones causing confusion and chaos in Zanu-PF, but our leaders should not remain quiet as this will raise a lot of suspicions.”

Chimene hailed President Mugabe for speaking strongly against rumour mongering in the party during last Friday’s Women’s League National Assembly meeting.