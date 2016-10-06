Zimbabwe army assaulted us – residents

Harare – Members of the Zimbabwe National Army on Sunday night terrorised residents of Hopley in Harare, allegedly indiscriminately beating up people suspected of being opposition MDC-T supporters.
Several people were left seriously injured, including the 28-year-old wife of the MDC-T Youth District chairperson for the area and her six-week-old baby.
The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the soldiers came looking for her husband and on failing to find him, they started to beat her up to force her to reveal his whereabouts.
“Soldiers, numbering more than 20, came home around 10 in the evening demanding to see my husband. When I told them that he was not there, they broke the door and searched everywhere for him. When they could not find him, they threw my six-week-old baby boy from the bed where he was sleeping and started beating me up,” she said.
She said they poured cold water over her half naked body while they beat her with clenched fists and kicked her with booted feet. She said the soldiers were saying that her husband was a member of Tajamuka and they wanted him to taste his own medicine because he was also involved in beating up people.
HARARE - Former Zanu PF Secretary for Administration and Headlands legislator Didymus Mutasa and Hurungwe West legislator Temba Mliswa have been expelled from parliament.
The expulsion of Mutasa and Mliswa from ...
ACTING President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sucked into a property wrangle in which a Harare-based Cypriot businessman has invoked his name to wrest a multi-million business complex, from his co-shareholder.
According ...
Government has reportedly withdrawn most of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s State-funded benefits including security staff as the Zanu PF regime intensifies its campaign to reduce her to an ordinary citizen ...
HARARE - Amid Zanu PF’s seemingly intractable factional and succession wars, President Robert Mugabe now has to contend with another mindless battle that is brewing between his deputies, Phelekezela Mphoko and ...
HARARE — Reverend Majory Chikoore came to America accompanying her husband Reverend Christopher Chikoore, who had received a calling to lead the Methodist Church before she enrolled at a theological ...
Acting-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conceded that the land reform programme was done in a chaotic manner and warned that government would soon pounce on multiple farm owners, among them cabinet ...
HARARE—A war of words has erupted between Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and presidential spokesman, George Charamba.
The two openly traded barbs Thursday ...
CRISIS-TORN ZANU-PF could be headed for another root-and-branch shake-up, which might result in a new wave of expulsions of key party functionaries ahead of the Victoria Falls annual conference scheduled ...
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: melbourne fraudster()
Pingback: synergize consulting()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: schouw()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: Pornographie()
Pingback: Britlock Emergency Locksmiths()
Pingback: click here to find an attorney()
Pingback: Denver Uber Driver()
Pingback: gp proviron()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Trades()
Pingback: sacos de papas por mayor()
Pingback: test tren tbol()
Pingback: apk downloads()
Pingback: apps()
Pingback: 100 layers of takis()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Göteborg()
Pingback: Bilskrot Göteborg()
Pingback: lyingcunts()