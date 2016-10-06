Zimbabwe army assaulted us – residents

Harare – Members of the Zimbabwe National Army on Sunday night terrorised residents of Hopley in Harare, allegedly indiscriminately beating up people suspected of being opposition MDC-T supporters.

Several people were left seriously injured, including the 28-year-old wife of the MDC-T Youth District chairperson for the area and her six-week-old baby.

The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the soldiers came looking for her husband and on failing to find him, they started to beat her up to force her to reveal his whereabouts.

“Soldiers, numbering more than 20, came home around 10 in the evening demanding to see my husband. When I told them that he was not there, they broke the door and searched everywhere for him. When they could not find him, they threw my six-week-old baby boy from the bed where he was sleeping and started beating me up,” she said.

She said they poured cold water over her half naked body while they beat her with clenched fists and kicked her with booted feet. She said the soldiers were saying that her husband was a member of Tajamuka and they wanted him to taste his own medicine because he was also involved in beating up people.