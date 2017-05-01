Robert Mugabe deploys son-in-law to Air Zimbabwe top job for looting spree

President Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law, Simba Chikore, has been appointed chief operations officer of the struggling national airline, Air Zimbabwe.

According to Transport Minister Joram Gumbo, Chikore is expected to take up the post after outclassing other interviewees for the post.

Air Zimbabwe chairperson Chipo Dyanda on Tuesday confirmed Chikore’s appointment to The Source.

“Yes, thank you I have to go for a meeting,” Dyanda told The Source, when asked to confirm the appointment. She refused to entertain any further questions.

Chikore’s appointment follows the August appointment of Ripton Muzenda, the son of Mugabe’s late, long-serving deputy Simon Muzenda as chief executive.

Not much is known about Chikore, or his credentials, although state media reports have said he has an aviation industry background.

Chikore married Mugabe’s only daughter Bona in March 2014.

Analysts last night said Mugabe must be planning to use the national airline for smuggling amid reports of looting spree by his wife and family members.

At the time, state media quoted Mugabe as saying the two had met during an Air Zimbabwe flight to Malawi a few years ago. Unconfirmed media reports say Chikore subsequently left Air Zimbabwe for a major Gulf airline, although a report by the UK’s Daily Telegraph seemed to cast doubts on these reports.

The wholly state-owned Air Zimbabwe is a perennial loss-maker and government has announced plans to take over the airline’s $300 million debt as part of efforts to turn its fortunes around under new management.

Bona is the second child of Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe, who also have two sons.

There are fears inside Zimbabwe’s that president Robert Mugabe wants to turn his dictatorial rule over the country into a monarchy – by getting his daughter to succeed him.

He originally planned for his wife to assume the position of president after him but her worsening health has forced Mugabe to turn to his 24-year-old daughter Bona, according to the Times.

She accompanied the 91-year-old dictator on a recent trip to Japan to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – a move which drew widespread condemnation from parties within the country.

Last year, Mugabe promoted his wife Grace to a senior position within his ruling ZANU-PF party where she led a vicious campaign to remove former vice-president Joice Mujuru from office.

But the 49-year-old has fallen severely ill in recent years and she has also been taking regular trips to Singapore for medical treatment.

In her absence, their daughter Bona has taken a more prominent role at the Zimbabwean president’s side at official events and trips.

Photographs have also emerged showing her with Mugabe – who is also in poor health – as part of a state delegation that held talks with Japan’s prime minister.

The move sparked furious criticism from opposition parties and political analysts but a ZANU-PF spokesman insisted the move was not politically motivated.