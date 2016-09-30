Bank rejects $380,000 bank loan application from Robert Mugabe’s notorious drug addict son

HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC and former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) say President Robert Mugabe’s governing Zanu PF party is desperately working to scuttle ...
Harare - Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has called on President Robert Mugabe's administration to adopt the South African rand as its major trading ...
Popular Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, on Friday night prayed for President Robert Mugabe and also declared “a new dawn” for the country.
By XOLISANI NCUBE
The ...
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) says plastic money transactions in the retail sector has increased by 70 percent following calls by monetary authorities on the transacting public to increase ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: pdr training()
Pingback: the rabbit sex toy()