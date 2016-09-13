Chiyangwa blasts Mawarire

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa has blasted exiled pastor Evan Mawarire for calling on fans to sing the old national anthem in the 36th minute of Sunday’s match between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields.

The ZIFA boss also thanked Bulawayo football fans for not heeding Mawarire’s call. Mawarire, who is now based in the United States, had sent messages via social media calling on supporters to stand up in the 36th minute and sing Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrica.

“Football and politics do not mix and I want to warn Mawarire and his cabal to stay away from football,” Chiyangwa, who was at Barbourfields,” said.

“I came to Bulawayo to see for myself if football had succumbed to these malcontents, but I am happy that people ignored these nonsensical calls.

“He (Mawarire) is now based in the US after causing mayhem in this country. What kind of a man is this? He must know that football will not welcome him. I am Zanu-PF myself, but I never come to the stadium clad in party colours simply because I respect the game.” – Herald