Part-time wife. . .becomes another man’s weekend special

5th September 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 60

THEIR 30 YEARS of marriage have, unfortunately, included years of shame and anger.

The man claims he has been stabbed twice — by his wife and her boyfriend!

And every Friday she packs her bags and becomes another man’s weekend special.

But mdala Lesenyeho Letsooa (65) from L Section, Botshabelo in Free State says he will never leave his wife, Matumelo Letshoara (60).

“I am a man with feelings. I have done everything I could to stop her from running around,” he said.

He said it hurts to see her packing her bag, but there is nothing he can do about it.

“Even though she beats me and cheats on me, I will not leave her. We made holy marriage vows.”

Lesenyeho claimed his terror started years ago when his wife’s boyfriend stabbed him. He said she also stabbed him with a knife in February when they were arguing, but because of his love he kept on forgiving her and never opened a case.

“I forgave her and she promised she would stop her bad behaviour, but the situation is getting worse,” he said.

“I think my love for her has never been enough.”

Lesenyeho claims his wife does not look after the family.

“Matumelo does not have time to look after me and our two grandchildren,” he said.

The grandchildren are aged 10 and 14.

“When I try to talk some sense into her she loses control and starts swearing at me, calling me names,” he claimed.

“She said I do not know how to do a good job in bed.”

The devastated mdala said he wants his family to be strong and united and he pleads that people should pray for them.

“I do not always go to church, but I believe a strong prayer is the only way to save my family,” said Lesenyeho.

When Daily Sun spoke to Matumelo she admitted that she cheats on her husband and that she is another man’s weekend special — but she would not say anything else.

“Ask the mdala. He knows the reason for all our problems. I am not willing to discuss this matter with you,” said Matumelo, who also refused to be photographed.

Pastor Motseki Ramodula of Mission of Faith from Section W, Botshabelo said the family needs to get counselling.

“The devil is tearing the family apart, but mdala is strong and the devil is not winning the battle,” he said.

He will visit the couple and try to help them to solve their problems. — Daily Sun

