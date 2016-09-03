Zim’s inquest system to be overhauled

ZIMBABWE’S inquest system which the country is currently relying on is inadequate to meet trends in the investigations of violent, unexpected, suspicious or unnatural deaths.
This emerged at the two-day Coroner’s Office Draft Bill stakeholders consultations meeting held at a local hotel where stakeholders were deliberating on the alignment of the legislation with the new provisions of the constitutions.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza, whose speech was read on her behalf by the ministry’s chief law officer, Mr Charles Paul Manhiri, said because of the current system’s inadequacies, there was need for an overhaul through the introduction of the Coroner’s Office.
“It is with no doubt that forensic pathology services in Zimbabwe have been a challenge. I am sure with the setting up of a clearly defined Coroner’s Office, these concerns will soon be a thing of the past. It goes without saying that the inquest system which we currently rely on is inadequate to meet the current trends in the investigations of violent, unexpected, suspicious or unnatural deaths, hence the need to overhaul the complete system through the introduction of the Coroner’s Office,” she said.
Currently, Zimbabwe uses the inquest system as espoused in the Inquest Act (Chapter 7:07) which was operationalised in 1951.
The proposed system is expected to put to bed quandaries hospitals and prison and correctional services in the country have been facing in identifying corpses that would in the end receive paupers’ burials as well as address and improve critical aspects such as radiological services, pathology laboratory tests, toxicology testing and analysis.
In a sideline interview, director of Pathology in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Maxwell Hove, said: “The current legal framework is fragmented into various legislative instruments such as Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, Inquest Act, Births and Deaths Registration Act and Exhumation Act, Burials and Cremation Act among others. The coroner will consolidate all these frameworks into one law for the purposes of justice and the whole system.”
Vice president Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela, and members of the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) are on a collision course over his interference in security and protocol at state functions.
Since Mphokos’s ...
HARARE—The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai said it was disappointed by the Zanu PF government's deliberate efforts to allegedly frustrate and sabotage the concept of devolution ...
Ex-liberation fighters aligned to the generation (G40) Zanu PF faction have tipped Chegutu East MP Webster Shamu to replace Christopher Mutsvangwa as chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation and War ...
THE strife-torn ruling ZANU-PF party is headed for a crunch December annual conference at which factional foes are expected to amplify their conflict over the succession of President Robert Mugabe, ...
UNITED NATIONS – United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today announced the appointment of Fadzai Gwaradzimba of Zimbabwe as the Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security.
Ms. Gwaradzimba succeeds Ms. Mbaranga Gasarabwe ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: Entertainment and Movie reviews with tips on how to get Website Traffic and Make Money Online.()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: define deltoid()
Pingback: ivf()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: kimsin sen()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: axio labs fake()
Pingback: hire an injury attorney()
Pingback: anterior delts()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Travel & Transport()
Pingback: apps()
Pingback: APKBucket()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: sen busun()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Göteborg()