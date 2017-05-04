News Ticker

Luck charm turns into mubobobo

31st August 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 70

A VILLAGER who couldn’t take anymore bad luck ended up getting bed- lucky.

Enock Mpofu (87) from Fort Rixon got charms from a friend that were supposedly meant to boost his luck during card games.

However, the charms turned out to be mubobobo, a remote sex muthi.

He noticed that something was wrong when the juju only worked on women he did not have an interest in.

Mpofu spoke to B-Metro about his crisis.

“I used to gamble a lot, play cards and horse betting. That is the only time I could have acquired the muthi because personally I never went out hunting for it,” said Mpofu.

He said a friend could have given it to fix him.

“Someone misled me and gave me the wrong thing,” he added.

There’s a long term effect that came with the mubobobo. It’s now giving him sleepless nights.

“The pain gave me sleepless nights and that is the reason I ended up seeking help. To my surprise, they took out some juju from my body which was said to be mubobobo,” said Mpofu.

Admittedly, the charms spiked his strike rate and there are victims in the village.

“It seems this mubobobo thing was making me sleep with women unknowingly,” he said.

Villagers who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were shocked when they heard about the reports, but they were relieved that the old man had been set free and women were now safe.

4 Comments on Luck charm turns into mubobobo

