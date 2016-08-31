News Ticker

Dumped man demands sex from mum

31st August 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 20

A man from Katunhumara village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe dumped by his wife brew a shocker when he allegedly demanded sex from his mother since his wife ditched him because of his abusive behaviour.

Tafara Mabvira stunned both family members and villagers with his demands.

In a desperate bid to force his mother to bow down to his sex demands, he allegedly threatened to burn down her bedroom hut if she continued spurning him.

This didn’t go down well with the mother who then told other family members who advised her to report the issue to Chief Nemangwe.

Circumstances as presented to B-Metro are that the sex beggar started picking up heated arguments with his mother after his wife had deserted him.

During the night he would knock on his mother’s bedroom door demanding sex. At first she thought his weird demands were a result of drunkenness but later changed her mind when he approached her on two other occasions when sober.

When reached for comment Chief Nemangwe said the matter was yet to be addressed at a hearing at his traditional court.

“I will be in a position to furnish you with full details of what would have transpired,” he said.

