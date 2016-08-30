News Ticker

Top Zimbabwe lawyer Tsunga elected VP of international human rights group

30th August 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 22

A prominent human rights lawyer Arnold Tsunga has been elected as one of the vice presidents of the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH).

Arnold Tsunga
Mr Arnold Tsunga

Tsunga, a former legislator, was elected at FIDH’s 39th congress held between 25 and 27 August in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Tsunga has a long history of defending human rights and has actively participated in high profile organisations such as the International  Commission of Jurists (ICJ).

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) hailed Tsunga for his appointment.

Meanwhile, FIDH has condemned recent State-sanctioned human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

The organisation said it regretted “that Zimbabwe has failed to uphold the civil and political liberty provided for in its very own people-driven constitution”.

It called for an immediate end of all forms of violence against citizens who have been trying to put pressure on President Robert Mugabe’s government for failed leadership through peaceful demonstrations.

It condemned attempts by government security forces to silence protesters by seeking to bar demonstrations that would have been cleared by the courts.

The Mugabe establishment has recently come under immense pressure from increasingly impatient citizens who have been protesting against poor governance.

Last week, police descended heavily on citizen protesters and political parties that had been cleared to march for electoral reforms.

The law enforcement agents, who later received army reinforcements, used tear smoke, water cannons and baton sticks to disperse the demonstrators.

FIDH called on Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads who are meeting in Mbabane, Swaziland, between Tuesday and Wednesday this week to “insist that Zimbabwe upholds its obligations to respect, fulfill and protect the human rights of its citizens”.

The People’s Democratic Change (PDP) on Monday issued a statement that described the Zanu PF government as a police State.

“The successive police brutality in Harare portrays that Zimbabwe is now a police state and that the Zanu PF government wants to declare war on citizens and a state of emergency.

“The brutality exhibited by the police over the past few days show that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has failed to transform itself from a vicious colonial force over 36 years after independence,” said PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume.

“As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), we strongly condemn this gross abuse of human rights violations by the state and non-state agents.

“We also denounce the use of threats of violence by Zanu PF youths who were on Sunday in the presence of the police and yet no action was taken,” he added. Nehanda Radio

Related Posts
Police interrogate Magaya
Police interrogate Magaya
HARARE - Paranoid Zimbabwean authorities interrogated outspoken preacher Ancelimo Magaya on why he was planning a convergence of political parties, churches and civil society, the Daily News on Sunday has ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai to report Sadc Chairman to Sadc
Tsvangirai to report Sadc Chairman to Sadc
BULAWAYO - MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai intends to write to the Sadc to register his discontent at what he says is President Robert Mugabe’s lawless running of the country. Tsvangirai, who ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai Hails Pastor Mawarire For Anti-Govt Protests
Tsvangirai Hails Pastor Mawarire For Anti-Govt Protests
HARARE – Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday hailed a #ThisFlag campaigner and pastor Evan Mawarire who has led recent protests that have shaken President Robert Mugabe's government. Tsvangirai's Movement ...
READ MORE
What Ghanaian Juju? Makandiwa snaps
What Ghanaian Juju? Makandiwa snaps
UNITED Family International church leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa revealed secrets in his prophetic powers at the Judgement Night 4, dubbed ‘Sentence’ in Mount Hampden on Friday. Prophet Makandiwa touched hearts of ...
READ MORE
China’s Xi arrives in Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF goes potty
China’s Xi arrives in Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF goes potty
HARARE (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, the first visit by a Chinese leader since 1996, amid expectations this would lead to the signing of ...
READ MORE
Mudenda to announce UMDC affiliate MPs’ fate
Mudenda to announce UMDC affiliate MPs’ fate
SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda is this week expected to announce the fate of UMDC affiliated MPs in a ruling which is set to have a telling effect ...
READ MORE
Harare City Council drags defaulters to court
Harare City Council drags defaulters to court
HARARE,– Harare City Council has resorted to legal action to recover up to $25 million owed by residents and companies and cancelled more than 250 lease agreements after tenants failed ...
READ MORE
‘Political power shouldn’t be taken to the grave’ – Malema’s party attacks Mugabe
‘Political power shouldn’t be taken to the grave’ – Malema’s party attacks Mugabe
Cape Town – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe should step down and allow other Zimbabweans to take over from him, the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on Monday. The EFF said ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Seeks Help After Flooding as
Zimbabwe Seeks Help After Flooding as
HARARE—The Zimbabwean Red Cross says about 800 families have been evacuated from northern parts of the country, after they were marooned by heavy flooding over the weekend.   Zimbabwe has witnessed ...
READ MORE
Biti is mourning about Parliament ouster
Biti is mourning about Parliament ouster
HARARE - The beleaguered MDC Renewal Team Secretary General, Tendai Biti, has admitted that Zimbabwe’s opposition, his team included, has largely failed to deliver according to the expectations of citizens. He ...
READ MORE
Police interrogate Magaya
Tsvangirai to report Sadc Chairman to Sadc
Tsvangirai Hails Pastor Mawarire For Anti-Govt Protests
What Ghanaian Juju? Makandiwa snaps
China’s Xi arrives in Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and
Mudenda to announce UMDC affiliate MPs’ fate
Harare City Council drags defaulters to court
‘Political power shouldn’t be taken to the grave’
Zimbabwe Seeks Help After Flooding as
Biti is mourning about Parliament ouster

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News