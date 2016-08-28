News Ticker

Mbare tense after mega demonstration

28th August 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 30

Anti-riot police clear roads during a protest by opposition youths who were demonstrating against alleged brutality by security agents in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

MBARE was yesterday tense following Friday’s bloody clashes between riot police and protestors following the disruption of a High Court sanctioned opposition political parties demonstration in Harare.

BY STAFF Reporter

While most businesses were open including the popular sports betting shops, residents of the restive suburb were still afraid of a repeat of Friday’s events.

“Most of my colleagues did not come today. They are not sure if the violence will not start again,” said an elderly vegetable vendor.

A hairdresser at a salon close to one supermarket chain said she had to ask her client to go home.

“I had only shampooed her hair but I had to let her go home with water dripping from her head because it is too risky,” she said.

The hairdresser said police raided several homes in the evening to pluck out people suspected to have looted shops in the CBD and those who fought running battles with the law enforcers.

The violent demonstrations which resulted in business coming to a standstill spilled over into residential areas close to the city.

Many shops closed as the rowdy crowds took the demonstrations to the streets with police in hot pursuit.

“Some youths, I am not sure which party, were clearly agitating for a fight, whistling and chanting some songs,” said another vegetable vendor.

She said many of her colleagues lost their wares as they also took to their heels upon getting news that people were now trying to continue with the demonstrations away from the CBD.

“We heard sirens and someone said a police truck was on its way. We all fled this place,” said an airtime vendor.
A shop assistant at a supermarket said it was very scary and they had to close earlier than usual.

“There were potential looters just loitering around and we decided to close early. We were all afraid because we had wrongly assumed it would be confined to the CBD,” she said.

Imbibers were not spared and many left their half full drinks.

“We normally chill here after work but yesterday the environment was not conducive,” said a young man in his late twenties.

Harare’s poor suburbs have suffered the wrath of the police each time there are demonstrations against President Robert Mugabe’s rule. -The Standard

Related Posts
Mujuru fears for her life
Mujuru fears for her life
HARARE – Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has tightened her security as more and more intruders are caught and seen prowling at her farm in Beatrice — amid growing concerns ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa’s Promises And Non Truths Ahead Of Byo polls
Mnangagwa’s Promises And Non Truths Ahead Of Byo polls
BULAWAYO,– VICE President Emmerson Mnagangwa has promised the revival of Bulawayo’s comatose industries as well as the long awaited piping of water from the perennial Zambezi to address the region’s ...
READ MORE
Female ex-combatants demand compensation
Female ex-combatants demand compensation
ZANU PF bigwigs and ex-Zanla commanders who fought in the war of liberation, have been fingered in the case of rampant sexual abuse of female combatants who now demand compensation ...
READ MORE
Tomana’s Reckless Remarks Dominate Parliament
Tomana’s Reckless Remarks Dominate Parliament
HARARE - Debate in the National Assembly opened today with harsh criticism of Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana over his remarks that 12-year-old girls can consent to sex. Legislators also want the ...
READ MORE
Minister claims war vets plotting to oust Mugabe
Minister claims war vets plotting to oust Mugabe
Harare - A Zimbabwean minister has claimed that the country's former freedom fighters are plotting a "surprise" move that would see President Robert Mugabe being ousted, reports NewsDay. Manicaland Provincial Affairs ...
READ MORE
“I Am Still Zanu(PF)” Declares Defiant Bhasikiti
“I Am Still Zanu(PF)” Declares Defiant Bhasikiti
MASVINGO-Ousted former Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has said that he is still a Zanu(PF) member and no one can stop him from attending the party’s ...
READ MORE
Charamba defends Mugabe assassination claims
Charamba defends Mugabe assassination claims
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's spokesperson, George Charamba, has dismissed widely held view that his boss could be framing political foes by continuously claiming that they were plotting to assassinate him. Virtually all ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai Appoints Cabinet Without Powerful Organizing Secretary
Tsvangirai Appoints Cabinet Without Powerful Organizing Secretary
HARARE — Movement for Democratic Change founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai, on Thursday announced his shadow cabinet that he said would work hard in crafting and articulating alternative policies and programmes ...
READ MORE
Lacoste expulsions isolate Mnangagwa
Lacoste expulsions isolate Mnangagwa
HARARE - Zanu PF insiders say the ongoing suspensions and expulsions of party officials loyal to embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa had left the Midlands godfather “in the cold” as ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe is outdated – former Zanu-PF man
Robert Mugabe is outdated – former Zanu-PF man
Harare - A former Zanu-PF youth leader has laid into 92-year-old Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe whom he described as an "outdated, self-centred and power-hungry ruler". Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party have ...
READ MORE
Mujuru fears for her life
Mnangagwa’s Promises And Non Truths Ahead Of Byo
Female ex-combatants demand compensation
Tomana’s Reckless Remarks Dominate Parliament
Minister claims war vets plotting to oust Mugabe
“I Am Still Zanu(PF)” Declares Defiant Bhasikiti
Charamba defends Mugabe assassination claims
Tsvangirai Appoints Cabinet Without Powerful Organizing Secretary
Lacoste expulsions isolate Mnangagwa
Robert Mugabe is outdated – former Zanu-PF man

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News