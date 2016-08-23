News Ticker

Apostolic women campaign against child marriages

23rd August 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 34

HARARE – Women in apostolic churches, through the Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust (Awet), are spearheading a campaign against child-marriages.

Awet — an inter-apostolic church organisation created to advance adolescents and women’s issues in apostolic churches — said it will roll out the anti-child marriages crusade through a number of activities, “the first one being the holding of the inaugural Women’s Conference … in Gweru from September 2 to 4”.

The Trust seeks to influence apostolic churches to give space to women and girls so that they can make decisions about their social and economic wellbeing,” Hope Dunira, an Awet official, said.

“We will also engage men in our multi-step process of which the conference we are holding is the first step to this process,” Dunira added.

“Awet is fully cognisant of the fact that apostolic churches have different beliefs, norms and values, and perceptions on key social issues such as child marriages, education, HIV and Aids and maternal health,” she said.

Dunira further said the conference, running under the theme ‘‘Apostolic Women Unite Against Child Marriage’’, will be a platform to discuss, engage and open dialogue among apostolic women on issues pertaining to child marriage in different sects.

“There will be discussions on the effects of child marriage on education, health, gender-based violence (GBV), women empowerment; to form a movement (army) of apostolic women who will champion transformation within the apostolic community and society and to lobby and advocate for positive change within the community at policy levels in apostolic churches regarding key contemporary social issues,” she said.

The women in apostolic churches’ efforts come against a backdrop of shocking child marriage statistics.

A Constitutional Court ruling on child marriages states that no child should enter into a formal or informal union before the age of 18. Approximately one in every three girls in Zimbabwe is married before the age of 18,” she said.

The Extended Analysis of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2014 results indicate that child marriage (before 18) has been on the rise from 31 percent (2010/11) to 34 percent in 2014. The Zimbabwe Multiple Indicator Monitoring Survey (2009), reports that 21 percent of children are married before the age of 18.

The Extended Analysis of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2014: Child Protection, Child Marriage and Attitudes towards Violence, reports that 29 percent of child mothers and 30 percent of teenage mothers were in the apostolic sect and are among the poorest in the country. It further states that households whose heads were apostolic, traditional and no religion had the highest proportion of child mothers (about 29 percent for each religion).

“Therefore, addressing issues of child mothers and teenage marriage (15-19 years) would require a mix of measures as it is clear that apostolic girls are at greater risk of being in early/child marriages. Hence as women in the apostolic churches, our voice will make a big difference in ending child marriages,” she said.

“The fact that apostolic churches are fragmented means that adolescents and women across the divide are more concerned about the inter-church differences than common issues affecting them as apostolic women.

“The proposed conference seeks to promote unity among apostolic adolescents and women and focus on common issues which impede their social and economic development. It is therefore a concoction of all these factors discussed above that triggered the need for a national conference for apostolic women and girls,” Dunira said.

“The conference will explore and address child marriage in the context of the following: Apostolic Doctrine Belief/Practices; Poverty; Limited educational opportunities of apostolic girls; Gender Inequalities in the Apostolic Community; Human Rights and Constitutional Court ruling on child marriage; Adolescents Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights and Social and Health Inequalities Challenges.-Daily News

Related Posts
Jabulani Sibanda speaks on ‘alliance’ with Chris Mutsvangwa
Jabulani Sibanda speaks on ‘alliance’ with Chris Mutsvangwa
AXED war veterans leader, Jabulani Sibanda, has denied suggestions that he is on a charm offensive to court former war veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa to join the Zimbabwe People First ...
READ MORE
ZBC’s Coverage of ‘Divisive’ First Lady Roils Opposition
ZBC’s Coverage of ‘Divisive’ First Lady Roils Opposition
HARARE—Zimbabwe's opposition National Constitutional Assembly party led by Professor Lovemore Madhuku has taken a swipe at the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for allegedly giving the “divisive” First Lady ...
READ MORE
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora says Tendai Biti was paying for "arrogance" after the mastermind of last year's split by the main opposition and his 20 associated MPs were Tuesday ...
READ MORE
People First: A new hope for those in political dustbins
People First: A new hope for those in political dustbins
HE epitomised State authority, royalty and high level of political stamina, outfoxing Zanu PF foes and those who opposed his style of leadership within and outside the ruling party. BY XOLISANI ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe floods claims lives
Zimbabwe floods claims lives
KADOMA - Police have released the names of people who died when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by heavy floods at Ngwazani River bridge near Kadoma. Police ...
READ MORE
Chinotimba’s prayer for Pastor Chamisa
Chinotimba’s prayer for Pastor Chamisa
Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba yesterday welcomed Movement for Democratic Change vice-president Nelson Chamisa as the pastor in the House and hoped that he is no longer going to talk ...
READ MORE
Two Zimbabwean ‘Witches’ Crash-Land In SA
Two Zimbabwean ‘Witches’ Crash-Land In SA
Polokwane - TWO suspected witches where found naked outside a house in Vhembe district in Louis Trichardt around 7am on Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson Sifiso Mbuyani said the women have not ...
READ MORE
Mugabe says Zanu PF matters not subject to court processes
Mugabe says Zanu PF matters not subject to court processes
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has told members of his party that Zanu PF’s principles are not subject to court processes, just a few weeks after ousted secretary for administration, ...
READ MORE
Write Your Own Books – Coltart Tells Moyo, Charamba
Write Your Own Books – Coltart Tells Moyo, Charamba
Bulawayo,—Former Education minister, David Coltart has challenged Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo and Presidential spokesman George Charamba to write their own accounts of national issues and stop attacking him for ...
READ MORE
Kasukuwere, Mutodi in ‘tribal’ clash
Kasukuwere, Mutodi in ‘tribal’ clash
HARARE – Zanu PF national political commissar Savior Kasukuwere has reportedly stirred a tribal storm after banishing flamboyant businessman Energy Mutodi from taking his elected provincial member seat in the ...
READ MORE
Jabulani Sibanda speaks on ‘alliance’ with Chris Mutsvangwa
ZBC’s Coverage of ‘Divisive’ First Lady Roils Opposition
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
People First: A new hope for those in
Zimbabwe floods claims lives
Chinotimba’s prayer for Pastor Chamisa
Two Zimbabwean ‘Witches’ Crash-Land In SA
Mugabe says Zanu PF matters not subject to
Write Your Own Books – Coltart Tells Moyo,
Kasukuwere, Mutodi in ‘tribal’ clash

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News