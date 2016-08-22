News Ticker

Khupe injured in freak car accident

22nd August 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 11

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe was injured in an accident on Saturday when the vehicle she was travelling in veered off the road and crashed into a tree, just outside Bulawayo.

The accident occurred at the 60 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, just after the tollgate at around 3PM when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a bull.

Ms Khupe, who was being driven by an aide was travelling to her rural home in Mbembeswana.

The MDC-T VP told the Chronicle yesterday that she was lucky to be alive.

She said her aide, Mr Witness Dube, who escaped unscathed, was driving her Isuzu Twin Cab when a bull suddenly ran onto the road. “Unfortunately there was oncoming traffic. When the driver tried to avoid the bull, the car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

“If he had not avoided the bull, it would have been worse because the bull was very big and it was running very fast. Thank God we were not speeding,” she said.

Ms Khupe said she was not wearing her seat belt and as a result she hit hard against the roof of the vehicle thereby spraining her neck. She is recovering from home after she was treated at a local hospital and discharged on the same day.

She said she was in pain but in a stable condition.

Matabeleland North province acting police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona could not be reached for comment. — Chronicle

Related Posts
US$1m lost to fraud at justice ministry under Chinamasa
US$1m lost to fraud at justice ministry under Chinamasa
FINANCE Minister Patrick Chinamasa presided over a messy accounting system while at the Justice Ministry resulting in almost one million dollars being lost to fraudulent activities, a report by the ...
READ MORE
Moyo comfirms bid to block Mnangagwa ascendancy
Moyo comfirms bid to block Mnangagwa ascendancy
HARARE - Feud between Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Information Minister Jonathan Moyo may have escalated after the tetchy information minister emphatically told the BBC that the vice president was not ...
READ MORE
‘Mnangagwa’s political fortunes falling apart
‘Mnangagwa’s political fortunes falling apart
HARARE - As the ugly infighting ravaging President Robert Mugabe’s post-congress Zanu PF gets more ominous, with yet another minister receiving a bullet parcel on Monday, ruling party opponents of ...
READ MORE
Magaya and Makandiwa funding Zanu PF
Magaya and Makandiwa funding Zanu PF
ZANU PF has set its eyes on Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya and United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa for funding to raise the ...
READ MORE
Cheers as Mnangagwa makes pledge
Cheers as Mnangagwa makes pledge
Harare - Zimbabwean Justice Minister Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday took the oath of office as the country's new first vice-president, before President Robert Mugabe in a ceremony at State House ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe army assaulted us – residents
Zimbabwe army assaulted us – residents
Harare - Members of the Zimbabwe National Army on Sunday night terrorised residents of Hopley in Harare, allegedly indiscriminately beating up people suspected of being opposition MDC-T supporters. Several people were ...
READ MORE
Russia vows to thwart Western hostility against Robert Mugabe – report
Russia vows to thwart Western hostility against Robert Mugabe – report
Cape Town – Russian President Vladmir Putin has reportedly vowed to stand by Zimbabwe and shield the southern African country against any "Western aggression". According to The Herald, Putin, who was ...
READ MORE
What Ghanaian Juju? Makandiwa snaps
What Ghanaian Juju? Makandiwa snaps
UNITED Family International church leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa revealed secrets in his prophetic powers at the Judgement Night 4, dubbed ‘Sentence’ in Mount Hampden on Friday. Prophet Makandiwa touched hearts of ...
READ MORE
‘Plot to arrest’ Mnangagwa as Zanu PF infighting escalates
‘Plot to arrest’ Mnangagwa as Zanu PF infighting escalates
A clique in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) was planning to arrest Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa as factional wars intensified in the ruling Zanu PF party ahead of its December congress, ...
READ MORE
Harare man survives tree fall
Harare man survives tree fall
HARARE - A Harare man is lucky to be alive after a tree uprooted and crushed his parked vehicle at Westgate Shopping Complex in Harare. The heavy rains and strong wind ...
READ MORE
US$1m lost to fraud at justice ministry under
Moyo comfirms bid to block Mnangagwa ascendancy
‘Mnangagwa’s political fortunes falling apart
Magaya and Makandiwa funding Zanu PF
Cheers as Mnangagwa makes pledge
Zimbabwe army assaulted us – residents
Russia vows to thwart Western hostility against Robert
What Ghanaian Juju? Makandiwa snaps
‘Plot to arrest’ Mnangagwa as Zanu PF infighting
Harare man survives tree fall

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News