Khupe injured in freak car accident

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe was injured in an accident on Saturday when the vehicle she was travelling in veered off the road and crashed into a tree, just outside Bulawayo.

The accident occurred at the 60 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, just after the tollgate at around 3PM when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a bull.

Ms Khupe, who was being driven by an aide was travelling to her rural home in Mbembeswana.

The MDC-T VP told the Chronicle yesterday that she was lucky to be alive.

She said her aide, Mr Witness Dube, who escaped unscathed, was driving her Isuzu Twin Cab when a bull suddenly ran onto the road. “Unfortunately there was oncoming traffic. When the driver tried to avoid the bull, the car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

“If he had not avoided the bull, it would have been worse because the bull was very big and it was running very fast. Thank God we were not speeding,” she said.

Ms Khupe said she was not wearing her seat belt and as a result she hit hard against the roof of the vehicle thereby spraining her neck. She is recovering from home after she was treated at a local hospital and discharged on the same day.

She said she was in pain but in a stable condition.

Matabeleland North province acting police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona could not be reached for comment. — Chronicle