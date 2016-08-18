Kasukuwere heckled in Masvingo
MASVINGO province is proving to be a hard nut to crack for the ruling ZANU-PF party.
month, a delegation dispatched to Masvingo by the party’s Politburo — the highest decision-making body in ZANU-PF in between congresses — returned from its mission with long faces after participants at the indaba walked out on them.
Led by mercurial politician, Jonathan Moyo, the delegation was forced to call off the poorly attended meeting that was meant to end internecine infighting in the volatile province.
A few weeks earlier, President Robert Mugabe had convened back-to-back interface meetings with the feuding parties — one in Chiredzi and the other in Harare — both of which failed to get the feuding parties to smoke a peace pipe.
In the case of interventions by President Mugabe, the warring parties demonstrated their respect for the revered politician by sitting through the meetings and being guarded in their speech.
This was not the case last week when the party’s national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, rolled into the city, along with his delegation.
The abrasive politician had travelled to the south-eastern part of the country, 292 kilometres south of the capital, in the company of Harare provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe and ZANU-PF Youth League national political commissar, Innocent Hamandishe, to preside over a special Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.
The PCC meeting had been necessitated by the issuance of prohibition orders by interim Masvingo provincial chairman, Amasa Nenjana, barring some of the region’s executive members from exercising their party functions, pending their suspension.
Among those who had been affected by the orders were provincial secretary for administration, Alois Baloyi, Brian Munyoro, Godhati Dunhira, Sengerai Manganga and Zvapano Mangasa.
Ahead of the meeting, the rumour mill was buzzing.
It had been intimated that Kasukuwere and his team were descending on Masvingo to confirm the prohibition orders.
There were therefore pent-up emotions going into the indaba from a group aligned to the affected ZANU-PF officials who had mobilised to fight any decision that was to go against them.
And when the meeting got underway, Kasukuwere came face-to-face with the ugly side of factionalism, which has divided ZANU-PF cadres in the region.
He was heckled after he asked his fellow Politburo members from Masvingo, Shuvai Mahofa and Josiah Hungwe, to stop interfering with provincial matters under the purview of Nenjana’s executive.
He had been applauded at some point when he told members to respect the duo who are among the most senior ZANU-PF politicians in the area.
“But almost immediately, that transformed into boos when he appeared to be instructing the two Politburo members to stop interfering with provincial issues and leave them to the executive,” said a source.
Masvingo is torn between two distinct factions involved in a gruelling warfare to succeed President Mugabe both at party and national level.
On the one hand is a faction rooting for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, supported by Mahofa and Hungwe.
In the opposing camp, is a faction called Generation 40, comprising Nenjana, Jaboon and provincial youth and women’s leagues leaders, Nobert Ndaarombe and Veronica Makonese.
During his address, Kasukuwere took his audience by surprise when he started preaching unity, probably having sensed the tensions and intimidating atmosphere in the room.
He urged members to turn their swords into ploughshares and work hard for the party to ward off rising new opposition party, Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), which is posing a serious threat to ZANU-PF’s stranglehold on the country’s political sphere.
Sources said reactions from the floor varied from derision when Kasukuwere and Nenjana spoke to roaring applauses when a “Bible quoting” Hungwe addressed the audience.
“Nenjana was openly catcalled when he rose to give his welcome remarks as the interim provincial chairman. He was roundly booed by the majority of attendees when, in particular, he said he had been surprised by the huge turnout at the meeting. Notably, (deputy national secretary for legal affairs) Paul Mangwana drew roaring laughter when he shouted at him saying ‘haudiwi nevanhu’ (you are not wanted by the people). Nenjana then spoke for a few more minutes and sat down,” said one official.
Sources said after Nenjana had spoken, Hungwe was given the floor to speak in his capacity as the most senior member in the province to a largely receptive audience.
“Hungwe urged members to respect each other, quoting several scriptures in the Bible. He singled out Nenjana as the chief instigator of troubles in the province and asked Kasukuwere, whom he likened to his younger brother, to rein him in,” another official said.
Contacted for comment this week, Kasukuwere dismissed the reports about his heckling as mischievous.
“That’s not true. Nothing like that happened. I don’t know why people are lying so much. We had a good meeting in Masvingo and whoever told you that is lying. We made tremendous progress in Masvingo…They can proceed to tell you what you want to hear, but I have told you the truth,” said Kasukuwere.
Another ZANU-PF heavyweight in the province, Daniel Shumba, who is the Member of Parliament for Masvingo Central, also rubbished the claims saying: “Those are exaggerations. We are working together in Masvingo where work is in progress. In any household there are always bound to be quarrels, but with time people agree to work together.” – FinGaz
Related Posts
WAR veterans, youths and women in ZANU-PF are baying for the blood of former ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa, who stirred a hornet’s nest when he published a damning ...READ MORE
MUTARE: Former intelligence minister Didymus Mutasa, on Monday described newly formed Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe President Elton Mangoma as a "mad" and directionless politician. Mutasa’s comments follow last weekend's utterances by ...READ MORE
HARARE - The official entrance into Zimbabwe’s political arena by the country’s former vice president, Joice Mujuru, drew mixed reaction Tuesday, from analysts, many of who believe she has the ...READ MORE
Opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) interim leader Joice Mujuru has set September 3 as the tentative date for her party’s inaugural convention. BY RICHARD CHIDZA The convention set for Harare will be ...READ MORE
Harare - Hours after he urged graduating police officers to step up the fight against white-collar crime, President Robert Mugabe left Zimbabwe again on yet another foreign trip, this time ...READ MORE
HARARE - Zanu PF has admitted that it is alarmed by internal manoeuvres to replace party and national leader, President Robert Mugabe. Mugabe, 92 and in power for the last 36 ...READ MORE
Harare - A first contingent of more than 400 Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in Durban is expected to reach the Beitbridge border post on Monday, the official Herald newspaper reported. Buses ...READ MORE
Harare,– CIVIL servants salaries will be delayed for the umpteenth time this month, casting further doubt over government's capabilities to remunerate its bloated workforce. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister, ...READ MORE
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe’s term in power reportedly ends in 18 months but some of his lieutenants have already shipped their belongings abroad while others keep their bags packed ...READ MORE
THE Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace has urged Zimbabweans and civil society movements to join the opposition in boycotting any future elections until government implements reforms prescribed by the ...READ MORE
Mutasa faces expulsion from Zanu PF
‘Mangoma is irrelevant and mad’ – Mutasa
Analysts Say Mujuru Capable of Shaking up Fracturing
Date set for Mujuru party’ s first convention
Robert Mugabe off to Mali – report
Zanu PF alarmed by Mugabe succession plots —
407 Zim repatriates on way to Beitbridge
Another Wage Delay For Civil Servants
Robert Mugabe’s loyalists ready to flee the country
Church backs MDC-T poll boycotts
Pingback: Entertainment and Movie reviews with tips on how to get Website Traffic and Make Money Online.()
Pingback: para kazanmak()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: fightinjustice()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: jsrds()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: infertility treatment()
Pingback: where to buy tren()
Pingback: Free How To Last Longer Tipsport Vysledky Hokej Live Vysledky | Best Method to Last Longer in Bed()
Pingback: Pornographie()
Pingback: rx labs review()
Pingback: hire an injury attorney()
Pingback: click here to find a lawyer()
Pingback: Buy and Sell with Bitcoin()
Pingback: Drive with Uber()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Audiovisual Equipment Installation()
Pingback: free download()
Pingback: this page()