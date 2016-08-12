Fresh calls for security sector reform

ZIMBABWE Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Constantino Chiwenga’s threats to unleash the military on opposition parties and Zanu PF officials with an agenda to destroy the party from within has re-ignited calls for security sector reforms to once again turn the security forces into a professional and non-partisan institution.

By Herbert Moyo

According to state media reports, Chiwenga “warned opposition elements bent on fomenting turmoil, and Zanu PF infiltrators seeking to destroy the party from within, that the country’s security services will not sit and watch as they plot chaos”.

He repeated his threats at a press conference to mark the 36th anniversary of Zimbabwe Defence Forces commemorations.

In addition to its long established pattern of attacking opposition and democratic forces, the security sector, as shown by Chiwenga’s remarks, has become key players in internal Zanu PF politics at a time the party is riven by serious in-fighting because of failure to resolve President Robert Mugabe’s succession.

Political analysts say, just like his predecessor, the late ZDF commander General Vitalis Zvinavashe, Chiwenga had flagrantly disregarded the national constitution that he is sworn to uphold by delving into partisan politics.

Section 208 of the constitution states that “neither the security services nor any of their members may in the exercise of their functions act in a partisan manner, further the interests of any political party or cause or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person”.

It also says: “Members of the security services must not be active members or office bearers of any political party or organisations.”

However, Chiwenga ignored the constitutional provisions by dragging the military into the political arena — a move that was criticised by prominent academic Ibbo Mandaza who served in the Defence Commission in the early 1980s.







