Chihuri warns against violence

HARARE – Robert Mugabe’s Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri has urged the nation to take heed of President Mugabe’s call for peace and desist from acts that ignite violence. He said the force was not brutal and people should not complain when officers were deployed to maintain law and order.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces RG Mugabe, enjoined us to hold fast to the peace we have by ensuring that it is the responsibility of everyone to safeguard, promote, cultivate and sustain peace.”As a nation, we need to take serious heed to the message by His Excellency. This is why we earnestly urge and appeal to some of our people out there to desist from acts that ignite, flare and fan violence,” Chihuri said.

He said in most cases, rogue elements cried foul after police moved in to quell violence.

Chihuri was addressing 13 officers who recently returned into the country from international peacekeeping duties in Darfur and Liberia under the United Nations.

Another one, Chief Inspector Christopher Tapfumaneyi is set to leave Zimbabwe for South Sudan as an Advisor to the Joint Integrated Police (JIP).

Dr Chihuri said from the reports by the returning contingent, they had experienced the devastating effects of war.

“War is destructive. War creates a vacuum. In this vacuum countless lives are lost, plundering and looting is the order of the day, the most vulnerable are the most exposed and most tragically the essence of humanity is lost,” he said.

He said peace was a delicate gift from God and when it was lost, it was difficult if not possible to regain it.

Chihuri said it was a myth that when peace was lost, it could be easily gained.









“This is why it is said people pick up the pieces after any war. This is an illusion. Pieces can never substitute the destroyed whole. As a nation, we need to guard jealously the peace we enjoy,” he said.

He applauded the officers for consistently rising to expectation and performing their duties with distinction and outstanding professionalism.

“The excellent pattern of good work is quite inspirational and it shows that our officers have been faithful stewards of the faith, trust and confidence reposed upon them by the organisation and the country at large,” Chihuri said.

He said like their predecessors, the officers remained faithful to the mandate and terms of reference conferred upon them.

Chihuri said this understanding fashions the measure and content of character as vindicated by loyalty, discipline, integrity, commitment, honesty and devotion to the principles and spirit of the assigned mandate.

He said it was their view that the nobility of peacekeeping should continue to be upheld and that the force would continue to support and have their officers serving on these international peacekeeping duties. – Herald