News Ticker

Pastor Mawarire to Address Zimbabwe’s Deepening Crises in the U.S

6th August 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 79

WASHINGTON — Pastor Evan Mawarire of the #ThisFlag movement, will address Zimbabwe’s deepening socio-economic and political crises at a symposium in Washington, DC on August 17.
mawarire
Mawarire was invited by the Atlantic Council think-tank to “discuss the significance of the campaign and next steps toward securing a peaceful and prosperous future” for Zimbabwe.

The charismatic and influential cleric has lately become a target of President Robert Mugabe, who accuses him of being an agent of Western countries to stir dissonance in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe has blamed particularly France, the U.S. for sponsoring Mawarire to push a regime-change agenda, charges the two have categorically dismissed.

Mawarire has been based in South Africa for the past two weeks or so following his release from jail after a magistrate dismissed treason charges against him.

He says his safety in currently compromised in Zimbabwe; but he has vowed to return.

Still, Mr. Mawarire continues to rally Zimbabweans on social media to dial up protests against Mr. Mugabe’s government for failing to fix the economy and fight endemic graft.

His audacity has put him directly on collision course with the 92-year-old president – the only leader Zimbabwe has known since independence 36 years ago.

“The Mawarires; I don’t even know him and those who believe in that way of living in our country are not part of us in thinking as we try to live together,” Mugabe said recently.





“If they don’t like to live with us let them go to those who are sponsoring them, fine. You can’t urge people to adopt violence violent demonstrations as the way of life or solving grievances, we will say no, forever no.”

Political analyst Nhlanhla Dube commented that while Mawarire’s Washington visit will sure rile Mr. Mugabe and his government, the issues that the cleric is raising are legitimate.-VOA

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

79 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. pdr training
  3. rocks off
  4. best cock ring
  5. SAI
  6. Freightliner Columbia
  7. malayalam movie
  8. Roof repair near me
  9. Google
  10. dab jars
  11. chain saw sharpening diamond wheel
  12. superior auto institute
  13. sex education
  14. Vibrator
  15. Dual Vibrator
  16. free download for laptop
  17. pc games for windows xp
  18. Quinceanera east Greenwich ri
  19. free download for pc windows
  20. pc games for windows 7
  21. used cars
  22. Android Fixed Firmware
  23. kona coffee from lion
  24. coffee from kona
  25. app download for windows 7
  26. miniclip
  27. games for mac download
  28. free download for windows 8
  29. app download for windows 8
  30. work at home jobs that are not scams
  31. Chaga Pilz
  32. Vibrator Sex Toys
  33. remote control vibrator
  34. email processor
  35. legitimate work from home jobs with no startup fee
  36. ιστοσελιδες
  37. bunny vibrator
  38. free cash
  39. diet and exercise
  40. wabbit review
  41. g spot
  42. penis pump
  43. sex confessions
  44. szybkie chwilowki
  45. kanger
  46. Bluetooth Headphones
  47. microfon spion
  48. wireless microphones headset
  49. iran backgammon
  50. silicone vibrator
  51. adamandeve.com
  52. adamandeve.com
  53. Where to Buy Phentermine
  54. Cheap Detroit Pistons Hats
  55. pc apps for windows xp
  56. freeware for pc download
  57. games for pc
  58. adam and eve
  59. Site showon: Invalid
  60. buy beats
  61. Golden Tower黃金巨塔dvd
  62. 100% kona
  63. Ventura
  64. sex talk
  65. buy kona
  66. Cellphone repair
  67. Water plumber
  68. nSpire Network Signup
  69. Gold Filled Beads
  70. Top Sex Toys
  71. pure kona
  72. TensorFlow
  73. fishing redding
  74. legian
  75. Purchase Beer Online
  76. Pastor Mawarire to Address Zimbabwe’s Deepening Crises in the U.S | European Gospel Radio
  77. how to earn money from home
  78. buy kona
  79. everyday deals company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News