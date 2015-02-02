News Ticker

I am not fighting Zanu PF – Magaya

2nd February 2015 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 1

HARARE – Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader, Walter Magaya says he is not at war with Zanu PF after the party’s youth boss in the capital, Godwin Gomwe, attacked him for lambasting apostolic sects.

Prophet Walter Magaya preaching to the over flow-crowd during the Big Sunday service held at the Blue Shade in Waterfalls on Sunday PIC: Watson Ofumeli

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his “Big Sunday service” in Harare, Magaya said Gomwe, who warned him against attacking apostolic sects as they supported Zanu PF, was not speaking on behalf of the party.

“The warning did not come from the Zanu PF youth league, it came from the Zanu PF youth leader. I am not at war with Zanu PF and I have not been warned by any Zanu PF official, but the comment came from a Zanu PF youth leader,” Magaya said.

“He (Gomwe) was speaking on his beliefs, which are very fair, I think.”

Last week, Gomwe came out guns-blazing against the popular preacher, saying he must stop attacking or even criticising the apostolic faith movement as they were “Zanu PF’s all-weather friends” who have helped the party win elections in past polls.

“His church is not special. His church is not perfect and he should leave Vapostori alone,” Gomwe said. “We are not happy with what he said and we are warning him as a party to stop attacking Vapostori.”

But the PHD founder, who commands thousands of followers at his Waterfalls church, including foreign dignitaries and envoys, said his utterances on Vapostori would not change “just because Gomwe has spoken against it” as he said so after being instructed by “God”.

“I said that (about apostolic sects) after being told by God and I have written a book to explain that… I hope people will find time to read it and understand what the Lord told me to reveal,” he said.

In his booklet titled Marine Spirits, Mweya Yemumvura: Teaching by Prophet W Magaya, he said members of the apostolic sects derived their doctrine from spirits that reside in the marine kingdom and that they do not believe in the Bible.

“It is from these Orion and Leviathan spirits of the marine kingdom where false, non-Bible believing white garment churches (mapositori ekumasowe) are derived,” Magaya writes

“It is also unfortunate that many people have been deceived to follow or visit these kinds of shrines (masowe) in an effort to go over their problems, yet to no avail.

“Many people who have visited these non-Bible believing churches have had their problems worsened, while others have been permanently hooked to them after receiving various continuous serious threats including death (zviga zverufu netsaona), thereby becoming members.”

Most apostolic sects have identified themselves with the ruling Zanu PF and have mobilised support for the party and President Robert Mugabe.

The Big Sunday was attended by thousands of congregants who included Mozambique’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pedro Davane, among other dignitaries.

The centre of attraction during the Big Sunday, where Magaya launched a new brand of anointing oil for his congregants, was Sungara icon, Suluman Chimbetu, who belted out popular hits to keep the crowd dancing the entire morning while waiting for the grand arrival of Magaya.

Sulu, as he is affectionately known in the showbiz circles, belted out popular songs such as Sean Timba, Nyuchi, Tenda and Phone Yangu, among other songs, sending the crowd into ecstasy.

Asked to comment why Sulu performed secular music at the church function, Magaya said he allowed theDendera supremo to showcase his talent so as to deter  youths from his church from sneaking out of the “holy place” to get entertainment from pubs and other shady places.

“My thinking and my belief is that if they agree to come and sing at church, I will be preventing the youths from going out there where they can see a lot of things, where there are lions. I believe if they sing in our church I can see them celebrating and dancing under the house of God, It’s better than stopping them from going out in the night and cheating me. So it’s better I bring them in here (sic).

“I know Tocky Vibes is popular with the youths and Suluman is very popular with the elders and the youths that’s why I brought him here. But all these musicians you see, they request first saying ‘prophet can I come and sing at your church’ hence you see them here (sic),” he said.

Related Posts
MDC-T denies Tsvangirai was booed in Bawayo
MDC-T denies Tsvangirai was booed in Bawayo
THE opposition MDC-T party has rejected media reports of a bitter falling out between party leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his deputy Thokozani Khupe adding claims the former premier was booed ...
READ MORE
Former Vice President Mujuru to Contest 2018 Presidential Election
Former Vice President Mujuru to Contest 2018 Presidential Election
HARARE - Expelled former Zanu-PF spokesman Rugare Gumbo has vowed that former Vice President Joice Mujuru, who was expelled from the party by the Politburo last week, will contest the ...
READ MORE
Suspected Zanu PF Youth Invade War Veterans Leader’s Farm
Suspected Zanu PF Youth Invade War Veterans Leader’s Farm
HARARE - Some youth believed to be suspected Zanu PF supporters have invaded Garowa Farm Number 8 in Tengwe, Mashonaland West province, owned by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans ...
READ MORE
Ncube and Biti resume merger talks
Ncube and Biti resume merger talks
LEADERS of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) met in Harare last week for consultations aimed at reviving efforts to merge the two parties. The ...
READ MORE
‘Mugabe Govt to Blame for Abuse of Zimbabwe Women in Kuwait’
‘Mugabe Govt to Blame for Abuse of Zimbabwe Women in Kuwait’
HARARE - Zimbabweans on Sunday castigated the government for failing to provide jobs and protect its people saying this has forced some of them to go to other countries to ...
READ MORE
Mujuru one of us: Tsvangirai
Mujuru one of us: Tsvangirai
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reiterated his willingness to work with former Vice President Joice Mujuru and her newly-formed Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), saying the enemies of the ...
READ MORE
Renewed tension over Solomon Mujuru’s death
Renewed tension over Solomon Mujuru’s death
HARARE - Emotions are boiling over again regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of liberation struggle icon General Solomon Mujuru in a mysterious fire at his Beatrice farm — just ...
READ MORE
Thug Prophet Magaya lays into Vapositori again
Thug Prophet Magaya lays into Vapositori again
HARARE – Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya yesterday launched the second part of his criticism of Vapositori sects, challenging them to stop operations because they ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s $1m birthday bash
Robert Mugabe’s $1m birthday bash
Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe celebrated his 91st birthday with a lavish party by the spectacular Victoria Falls on Saturday, prompting many Zimbabweans to question once again ...
READ MORE
Chinamasa exonerates Mujuru on diamond looting
Chinamasa exonerates Mujuru on diamond looting
HARARR - Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has openly cleared former Vice President Joice Mujuru, previously blamed for looting Chiadzwa diamonds. Speaking in a wide ranging interview on the BBC Hard Talk, ...
READ MORE
MDC-T denies Tsvangirai was booed in Bawayo
Former Vice President Mujuru to Contest 2018 Presidential
Suspected Zanu PF Youth Invade War Veterans Leader’s
Ncube and Biti resume merger talks
‘Mugabe Govt to Blame for Abuse of Zimbabwe
Mujuru one of us: Tsvangirai
Renewed tension over Solomon Mujuru’s death
Thug Prophet Magaya lays into Vapositori again
Robert Mugabe’s $1m birthday bash
Chinamasa exonerates Mujuru on diamond looting

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News