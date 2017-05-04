Gen Chiwenga changes name

HARARE – The Ministry of Defence has announced that the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces Constantine Chiwenga has changed his name to Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga.
“I would like to notify you that the Commander Defence Forces has changed his first names to Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga with effect from 20 June, 2016. The surname has remained unchanged,” read the notice of 22 July.
