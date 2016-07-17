Welshman Ncube visits cancer-stricken Tsvangirai

HARARE – The leader of a rival Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) faction, Welshman Ncube, on Saturday took everyone by surprise when he visited his sworn political enemy Morgan Tsvangirai to wish him well in his fight against colon cancer.
Last month Tsvangirai revealed he is suffering from cancer of the colony. He said he had already commenced chemotherapy and said that doctors who attended to him when he went down to South Africa diagnosed the disease and successfully operated on him.
On Saturday Ncube tweeted “Being in Bambazonke (Harare) this weekend, I took the opportunity to visit Morgan Tsvangirai to wish him well in his fight against cancer.”
A day before Ncube had tweeted “I will be even happier when all of us in the opposition coalesce so that we can confront the dictatorship from one same corner come 2018.”
Ever since an acrimonious split of the MDC in 2005, relations between Tsvangirai and Ncube have remained prickly with both politicians exchanging occasional barbs.
Ncube has in the past accused Tsvangirai of running a dictatorship while Tsvangirai in turn has accused Ncube of being a “village politician’.
But if Ncube’s tweets and his latest article are anything to go by, then it appears there is a warming of relations. In Ncube’s article published on Nehanda Radio, the lawyer says:
“There is every indication that the Politics of Things are about to swing the people’s direction. That makes me happy. I will be even happier when all of us in the opposition coalesce so that we can confront the dictatorship from the same corner come 2018.” Nehanda Radio
Johannesburg - The Zimbabwean government's continuing stranglehold on community radio in the country is stifling media expression, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.
"Despite promises and laws enacted more than 14 years ...
CHINHOYI police have barred Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) from holding a rally which was scheduled for Pastoral Centre Diocese today.
BY CHARLES LAITON
Police moved to cancel the rally at ...
HARARE – Former Vice President Joice Mujuru, ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and scores of liberation war stalwarts who were brutally purged from the warring post-congress Zanu PF and government yesterday ...
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda last week fired a salvo at the Zanu PF G40 faction, describing it as worse than opposition leader MDC-T leader Morgan ...
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: i love my encryption technology plc()
Pingback: vipvip club()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: margaret cunniffe()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: ethanol brander()
Pingback: computer reparatie Aalten()
Pingback: surrogacy services()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: arnaque serrurier()
Pingback: click here to find a lawyer()
Pingback: pre contest cycle()
Pingback: Drive with Uber()
Pingback: uk to ireland removals()
Pingback: android apps()
Pingback: kid fights inmate on beyond scared straight()
Pingback: why not look here()