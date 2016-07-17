Welshman Ncube visits cancer-stricken Tsvangirai

HARARE – The leader of a rival Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) faction, Welshman Ncube, on Saturday took everyone by surprise when he visited his sworn political enemy Morgan Tsvangirai to wish him well in his fight against colon cancer.

Last month Tsvangirai revealed he is suffering from cancer of the colony. He said he had already commenced chemotherapy and said that doctors who attended to him when he went down to South Africa diagnosed the disease and successfully operated on him.

On Saturday Ncube tweeted “Being in Bambazonke (Harare) this weekend, I took the opportunity to visit Morgan Tsvangirai to wish him well in his fight against cancer.”

A day before Ncube had tweeted “I will be even happier when all of us in the opposition coalesce so that we can confront the dictatorship from one same corner come 2018.”

Ever since an acrimonious split of the MDC in 2005, relations between Tsvangirai and Ncube have remained prickly with both politicians exchanging occasional barbs.









Ncube has in the past accused Tsvangirai of running a dictatorship while Tsvangirai in turn has accused Ncube of being a “village politician’.

But if Ncube’s tweets and his latest article are anything to go by, then it appears there is a warming of relations. In Ncube’s article published on Nehanda Radio, the lawyer says:

“There is every indication that the Politics of Things are about to swing the people’s direction. That makes me happy. I will be even happier when all of us in the opposition coalesce so that we can confront the dictatorship from the same corner come 2018.” Nehanda Radio