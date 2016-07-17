News Ticker

Welshman Ncube visits cancer-stricken Tsvangirai

17th July 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 20

HARARE – The leader of a rival Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) faction, Welshman Ncube, on Saturday took everyone by surprise when he visited his sworn political enemy Morgan Tsvangirai to wish him well in his fight against colon cancer.

ncube

Last month Tsvangirai revealed he is suffering from cancer of the colony. He said he had already commenced chemotherapy and said that doctors who attended to him when he went down to South Africa diagnosed the disease and successfully operated on him.

On Saturday Ncube tweeted “Being in Bambazonke (Harare) this weekend, I took the opportunity to visit Morgan Tsvangirai to wish him well in his fight against cancer.”

A day before Ncube had tweeted “I will be even happier when all of us in the opposition coalesce so that we can confront the dictatorship from one same corner come 2018.”

Ever since an acrimonious split of the MDC in 2005, relations between Tsvangirai and Ncube have remained prickly with both politicians exchanging occasional barbs.




Ncube has in the past accused Tsvangirai of running a dictatorship while Tsvangirai in turn has accused Ncube of being a “village politician’.

But if Ncube’s tweets and his latest article are anything to go by, then it appears there is a warming of relations. In Ncube’s article published on Nehanda Radio, the lawyer says:

“There is every indication that the Politics of Things are about to swing the people’s direction. That makes me happy. I will be even happier when all of us in the opposition coalesce so that we can confront the dictatorship from the same corner come 2018.” Nehanda Radio

Related Posts
Government, civil servants showdown looms
Government, civil servants showdown looms
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe’s stone-broke government is headed for another showdown with restive civil servants who say they are fed up with the preferential treatment that it continues to ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans Urged to Openly Discuss 5 Brigade Atrocities
Zimbabweans Urged to Openly Discuss 5 Brigade Atrocities
HARAREPresident Robert Mugabe once described the Five Brigade atrocities in Matabeleland and the Midlands provinces in the 1980s as a moment of madness. In the late 1980s, he set up an ...
READ MORE
Makandiwa ‘Miracle money’ backfires
Makandiwa ‘Miracle money’ backfires
A 38-year-old man bought airtime worth more than $1 000 since 2013 after Standard Chartered Bank erroneously linked his mobile number to a client’s account. James Saunyama, who believed the funds ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime stifling media expression – Amnesty International
Zimbabwe regime stifling media expression – Amnesty International
Johannesburg - The Zimbabwean government's continuing stranglehold on community radio in the country is stifling media expression, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. "Despite promises and laws enacted more than 14 years ...
READ MORE
Police bar Mujuru rally
Police bar Mujuru rally
CHINHOYI police have barred Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) from holding a rally which was scheduled for Pastoral Centre Diocese today. BY CHARLES LAITON Police moved to cancel the rally at ...
READ MORE
Mujuru snubs Heroes Day ‘bash’
Mujuru snubs Heroes Day ‘bash’
HARARE – Former Vice President Joice Mujuru, ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and scores of liberation war stalwarts who were brutally purged from the warring post-congress Zanu PF and government yesterday ...
READ MORE
Mujuru goes underground
Mujuru goes underground
HARARE - Ousted former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s complete disappearance from the public arena over the past few weeks has left many of her sympathisers and staunch supporters confused about ...
READ MORE
Kasukuwere, Muchinguri fight over candidates
Kasukuwere, Muchinguri fight over candidates
HARARE - Chaos continues to reign supreme in Zanu PF with two members of the now fractious gang of four — Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Savior Kasukuwere crossing swords over candidates ...
READ MORE
War Vets dumps Mugabe; back Tsvangirai
War Vets dumps Mugabe; back Tsvangirai
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda last week fired a salvo at the Zanu PF G40 faction, describing it as worse than opposition leader MDC-T leader Morgan ...
READ MORE
You can’t stop me: Tsvangirai
You can’t stop me: Tsvangirai
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has warned that nobody can stop him from leading mass demonstrations against President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF’s misrule, saying the MDC has a ...
READ MORE
Government, civil servants showdown looms
Zimbabweans Urged to Openly Discuss 5 Brigade Atrocities
Makandiwa ‘Miracle money’ backfires
Zimbabwe regime stifling media expression – Amnesty International
Police bar Mujuru rally
Mujuru snubs Heroes Day ‘bash’
Mujuru goes underground
Kasukuwere, Muchinguri fight over candidates
War Vets dumps Mugabe; back Tsvangirai
You can’t stop me: Tsvangirai

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News