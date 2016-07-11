Makandiwa predicts more violent protests against Mugabe’s regime

Harare – A Zimbabwean well-known prophet, Emmanuel Makandiwa, has predicted more turmoil in the southern African country, saying that an “upcoming wave of protests” could degenerate into anarchy, a report said on Monday.
According to NewsDay, the United Family International Church (UFIC) leader claimed that Zimbabwe was “on the verge of an implosion” that could require foreign interventions.
The man of God also warned President Robert Mugabe to be vigilant of his cabinet ministers, saying that some of them were “clandestinely pushing Zimbabweans to revolt against him”.
“We have a sad situation where there is no money and when you get some little money, the government is making sure there is nothing to buy. This is deliberate. It’s being planned by men who are close to the president. They are the ones planning the demonstrations,” Makandiwa was quoted saying.
A previous News24 report revealed that Magaya, who was the leader at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, urged politicians across the region to refrain from resorting to brutality to crush the uprisings.
The prophets’ revelations came amid increasing restiveness in Zimbabwe, where many citizens had resorted to taking their grievances to the streets in protest to demand better governance and an end to corruption within state entities.
Reports indicated that Zimbabwe had in the last months been hit by shortages of cash, import controls and the failure of the government to pay salaries on time.
Thousands of Zimbabweans recently brought the country to a standstill after staging a national shutdown in protest of the growing economic challenges.
