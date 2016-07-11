News Ticker

Makandiwa predicts more violent protests against Mugabe’s regime

11th July 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 6

Harare – A Zimbabwean well-known prophet, Emmanuel Makandiwa, has predicted more turmoil in the southern African country, saying that an “upcoming wave of protests” could degenerate into anarchy, a report said on Monday.
Makandiwa
According to NewsDay, the United Family International Church (UFIC) leader claimed that Zimbabwe was “on the verge of an implosion” that could require foreign interventions.

The man of God also warned President Robert Mugabe to be vigilant of his cabinet ministers, saying that some of them were “clandestinely pushing Zimbabweans to revolt against him”.

“We have a sad situation where there is no money and when you get some little money, the government is making sure there is nothing to buy. This is deliberate. It’s being planned by men who are close to the president. They are the ones planning the demonstrations,” Makandiwa was quoted saying.




Makandiwa’s prophecy came just a week after another famous prophet Walter Magaya warned of chaos and strife across the southern African region due to a wave of political violence that could manifest at any time.

A previous News24 report revealed that Magaya, who was the leader at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, urged politicians across the region to refrain from resorting to brutality to crush the uprisings.

The prophets’ revelations came amid increasing restiveness in Zimbabwe, where many citizens had resorted to taking their grievances to the streets in protest to demand better governance and an end to corruption within state entities.

Reports indicated that Zimbabwe had in the last months been hit by shortages of cash, import controls and the failure of the government to pay salaries on time.

Thousands of Zimbabweans recently brought the country to a standstill after staging a national shutdown in protest of the growing economic challenges.

At least 110 people were arrested during the  nationwide shut-down that the authorities later said was a “flop”,

The national shutdown came at the back of yet another violent protest in the border town of Beitbridge where a government warehouse was burned down, a fastfood outlet looted, traffic lights vandalised and rocks placed on roads.

The protest was sparked by a recently imposed import ban on variety of basic commodities.

Related Posts
Renewed tension over Solomon Mujuru’s death
Renewed tension over Solomon Mujuru’s death
HARARE - Emotions are boiling over again regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of liberation struggle icon General Solomon Mujuru in a mysterious fire at his Beatrice farm — just ...
READ MORE
Harare mayor back at work
Harare mayor back at work
Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni, who was released from police custody last week, yesterday returned to work. On June 29 after winning his application to be reinstated to his mayoral post following a ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF election manifesto sold voters dummy: People First
Zanu PF election manifesto sold voters dummy: People First
FORMER Zanu PF stalwarts, fired and now operating under the banner People First, say Zimbabweans were sold a dummy when the ruling party promised to create 2,2 million jobs in the ...
READ MORE
Zanu-PF Succession Dispute Burdening Zimbabwe Economy
Zanu-PF Succession Dispute Burdening Zimbabwe Economy
Zimbabwe's former finance minister Tendai Biti says he has no faith in the new look Zanu PF team, including newly-minted vice presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekhezela Phoko, and their capacity ...
READ MORE
‘MDC Renewal MPs tried to ride on Tsvangirai’s popularity’
‘MDC Renewal MPs tried to ride on Tsvangirai’s popularity’
MDC-T BULAWAYO executive has accused  the MDC-Renewal team for hypocrisy in what it said they tried to ride on party's President Morgan Tsvangiorai's popularity after the splinter group accused MDC-T ...
READ MORE
Harare Town Clerk suspended
Harare Town Clerk suspended
Harare Town Clerk, Dr Tendai Mahachi has been suspended indefinitely. Harare Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni made the shocking announcement while concluding a full council meeting this evening, citing what he described as ...
READ MORE
‘Tsvangirai must rejoin Zanu PF’
‘Tsvangirai must rejoin Zanu PF’
HARARE - In an unexpected turn of events, former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa has called on all democratic forces, including opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC, to join him in ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime fails to pay army on time for second month: sources
Zimbabwe regime fails to pay army on time for second month: sources
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has failed to pay the army on time for the second straight month, military sources said on Friday, underscoring the precarious financial position of President Robert ...
READ MORE
‘Mujuru will lead Zanu PF’ – Mutasa
‘Mujuru will lead Zanu PF’ – Mutasa
HARARE - A suprisingly buoyant Didymus Mutasa says notwithstanding the machinations of Zanu PF hardliners and their purported expulsion of former vice president Joice Mujuru from the brawling ruling party, ...
READ MORE
The full Whatsapp group chat that exposed Mangoma sex scandal
The full Whatsapp group chat that exposed Mangoma sex scandal
Below is the full Whatsapp group chat that allegedly exposed MDC-Renewal treasurer-general Mr Elton Mangoma as having snatched the wife of a member of the party’s provincial executive. Mangoma lured Mr Believe Tevera’s ...
READ MORE
Renewed tension over Solomon Mujuru’s death
Harare mayor back at work
Zanu PF election manifesto sold voters dummy: People
Zanu-PF Succession Dispute Burdening Zimbabwe Economy
‘MDC Renewal MPs tried to ride on Tsvangirai’s
Harare Town Clerk suspended
‘Tsvangirai must rejoin Zanu PF’
Zimbabwe regime fails to pay army on time
‘Mujuru will lead Zanu PF’ – Mutasa
The full Whatsapp group chat that exposed Mangoma

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News