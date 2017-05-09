Desperate times: Mugabe Addresses Night Rally

Bindura, – Embattled Zimbabwe strong man President Robert Mugabe on Friday left thousands of his followers to endure cold weather for hours before he did the unthinkable by addressing them during the early hours of the evening.

Party supporters bussed to the venue had long been waiting for the Zanu PF leader to arrive at Chipadze Stadium, venue for the rally.

But Mugabe arrived late in the afternoon and straight away went into a closed door meeting with provincial leaders before he emerged shortly after 6pm and started addressing the crowd.

In his address, Mugabe urged Zimbabweans to embrace bond notes due to be injected into the economy this October.

“We should be cognisant of the fact that we are using foreign currency. Used most is the United States Dollars.”

Mugabe added: “So when we transact, the West inquires and sometimes withholds our money because of sanctions.”

The 92 year old leader, who is under immense pressure to step down from Zanu PF hawks and the nation, said “guns must not lead politics” adding that the reverse was true.

Mugabe was apparently referring to behind the scenes demands by the country’s military to install Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as his successor.

Mugabe’s Mashonaland central rally, which is one in a series of similar rallies he is set to roll out countrywide, was attended by top leaders in the province.

Other senior government and party officials who accompanied Mugabe to Bindura include Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Even when he addressed party supporters, he said they did not exhaust all the issues that they were meant to discuss.