Bulawayo Residents Back Harare Protests as protests spread

BULAWAYO — In Bulawayo it was business as usual with commuter omnibuses plying their usual routes without any disturbances.
But some people who spoke to Studio 7 said they are in support of the Harare protests saying they hope they will also come to Bulawayo.
Although there had been reports circulating on social media that commuter omnibuses would stop carrying passengers from 3pm in the afternoon, the operators continued with business as usual without any disturbances.
Some commuter omnibus drivers, who refused to speak on tape, said they are in support of their colleagues in Harare and are bracing for similar protests starting Wednesday.
Rioters cling to the front of a lorry as they clash with Zimbabwean police in Harare, Monday, July, 4, 2016.
Bekithemba Nyathi, provincial secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, said it is good that the people are expressing their discontent over the country’s problems without any political parties involved, showing that no one is instigating them, contrary to what has been reported in the state media.
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions women’s regional chairperson, Grace Mathe, said the majority of people in the country are disgruntled by the deteriorating economic situation in the country. Mathe said she supports the protests and hopes that they would come to Bulawayo and also spread countrywide.
Barbara Tanyanyiwa, the national secretary of the Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe, expressed similar views, adding that ordinary Zimbabweans are tired of the suffering that they are experiencing.
With Monday’s protests coming soon after recent demonstrations at the Beitbridge border town over the import ban on basic commodities, there are increasing fears that the country could plunge into uncontrollable civil dissent. – VOA
HARARE—The Morgan Tsvangirai-led opposition Movement for Democratic Change on Friday strongly condemned President Robert Mugabe’s move to donate 300 cattle to the African Union (AU) Foundation.
MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said ...
Harare - Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has left newly-installed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in charge as he began his annual holiday, state radio announced Monday.
The move comes after months of ...
HARARE - Disaffected Zanu PF stalwarts are cranking up the pressure on President Robert Mugabe, with former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa alleging that the nonagenarian worsened the anarchy devouring ...
HARARE - Defiant Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has escalated his savage assault on President Robert Mugabe, saying yesterday the increasingly frail nonagenarian was willingly ...
HARARE- LOCAL Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has threatened to evict Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Morgan Tsvangirai from a State mansion in Highlands, Harare over the appointment of Harare ...
Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]
BUDAPEST – Marcelo Cake-Baly came to study in Hungary from wartorn Guinea-Bissau in 1976, and has been working as a tram driver in Budapest for over a decade despite being a trained economist. Now, at the […]
Drake has upset his fans in the UK after postponing the opening dates of his upcoming tour. The first three dates of the One Dance rapper’s 35-date trek have been unexpectedly pushed back, prompting fans […]
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]
Pingback: Mugabe son lives in 10-bed $42,000/month Dubai mansion - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()