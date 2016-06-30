News Ticker

Lumumba Dares Mugabe, Uses ‘F’ Word On President

30th June 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 8

Harare,– OVERZEALOUS former Zanu PF youth activist Acie Lumumba on Thursday dared President Robert Mugabe and the state when he openly used the ‘F’ word in insulting the 92 year-old leader.
Lumumba
The 27 year-old former StarFM presenter was addressing his first press briefing to announce the launch of his new political party, Viva Zimbabwe.

Lumumba, evidently goaded by mob psychology, told a press briefing which was also attended by a few hangers on that he would not join those who have President Mugabe been beating about the bush in their condemnation of the veteran leader.

“Mr President Robert Gabriel Mugabe f**k you,” Lumumba said.




Lumumba fell out with Zanu PF following intense disagreements with Indigenisation Minister and Mugabe nephew Patrick Zhuwao over the administration of Old Mutual indigenisation funds.

WARNING: This audio contains swear words.

Former Zanu PF youth leader, Acie Lumumba, on the occasion of launching his Viva Zimbabwe political party, described President Robert Mugabe using the F-word.

Related Posts
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF in new mammoth crisis
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF in new mammoth crisis
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe’s warring post-congress Zanu PF faces another debilitating crisis, a second “Bhora Musango”, after it emerged yesterday that a number of the party’s legislators are readying ...
READ MORE
Mujuru to be president — Prophet
Mujuru to be president — Prophet
LITTLE-KNOWN self-styled prophet Lloyd Matikiti has prophesied that former Vice-President Joice Mujuru would rout the ruling party in the 2018 election and form a coalition government with main opposition MDC-T ...
READ MORE
Spokesperson, Obert Gutu
MDC-T rejuvenates party structures ahead of 2018 elections
HARARE - The MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai is rejuvenating party structures for the 2018 elections. Obert Gutu, the national spokesperson, said a recent National Executive Council strategic retreat meeting ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF in-fighting: Muchinguri calls for truce
Zanu PF in-fighting: Muchinguri calls for truce
Former Zanu (PF) women’s league boss Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has appealed to fighting party members to bury the hatchet and find common ground in a move widely interpreted as a call ...
READ MORE
Madhuku condemns Bikita violence
Madhuku condemns Bikita violence
HARARE - National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader, Lovemore Madhuku, has condemned the gruesome violence that erupted in Bikita West on Tuesday ahead of the constituency’s by-election and slammed the Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa dumps Mutsvangwa
Mnangagwa dumps Mutsvangwa
HARARE - Zanu PF foes of embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa claim that history is repeating itself, with the Midlands godfather allegedly moving “to save his bacon” by dumping under-fire ...
READ MORE
Knives out for Mzembi
Knives out for Mzembi
HARARE - High-flying Tourism minister Walter Mzembi, and, arguably President Robert Mugabe’s blue-eyed boy is under fire, as his peers in both government and Zanu PF, daily plot for his ...
READ MORE
War Vets want Moyo expelled from the party
War Vets want Moyo expelled from the party
The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has threatened to physically block Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo from attending the Zanu PF politburo indaba most likely this week, demanding that ...
READ MORE
Mugabe swaps his Acting Presidents as in-fighting escalates
Mugabe swaps his Acting Presidents as in-fighting escalates
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has appointedco-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as acting president, nearly half way into his month long vacation. This was confirmed in a statement released to the media on Monday ...
READ MORE
Protests caused by untold suffering — Tsvangirai
Protests caused by untold suffering — Tsvangirai
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe is out of touch with the magnitude of Zimbabweans’ untold suffering, hence his failure to appreciate the reason behind the current wave of protests, MDC ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF in new mammoth crisis
Mujuru to be president — Prophet
MDC-T rejuvenates party structures ahead of 2018 elections
Zanu PF in-fighting: Muchinguri calls for truce
Madhuku condemns Bikita violence
Mnangagwa dumps Mutsvangwa
Knives out for Mzembi
War Vets want Moyo expelled from the party
Mugabe swaps his Acting Presidents as in-fighting escalates
Protests caused by untold suffering — Tsvangirai

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News