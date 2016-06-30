Lumumba Dares Mugabe, Uses ‘F’ Word On President

Harare,– OVERZEALOUS former Zanu PF youth activist Acie Lumumba on Thursday dared President Robert Mugabe and the state when he openly used the ‘F’ word in insulting the 92 year-old leader.
The 27 year-old former StarFM presenter was addressing his first press briefing to announce the launch of his new political party, Viva Zimbabwe.
Lumumba, evidently goaded by mob psychology, told a press briefing which was also attended by a few hangers on that he would not join those who have President Mugabe been beating about the bush in their condemnation of the veteran leader.
“Mr President Robert Gabriel Mugabe f**k you,” Lumumba said.
Lumumba fell out with Zanu PF following intense disagreements with Indigenisation Minister and Mugabe nephew Patrick Zhuwao over the administration of Old Mutual indigenisation funds.
WARNING: This audio contains swear words.
Former Zanu PF youth leader, Acie Lumumba, on the occasion of launching his Viva Zimbabwe political party, described President Robert Mugabe using the F-word.
