Prophet Makandiwa’s romantic side revealed

While many have seen United Family International Church’s leader, prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, behind the pulpit with an army of body guards surrounding him, dishing out the word of God with boldness; it was a completely different game as he melted with emotion during the official launch of his brand last Saturday.



According to chief executive, Randy Bediako from Ghana, the Emmanuel Makandiwa brand seeks to celebrate the prophet’s achievements and will see products that include books being released onto the market. He said the brand stands for values of sharing, practicality and uprightness in ministry and business with his approach exuding spirituality, professionalism and finesse.

The night of the launch unfolded within those standards.

When he took to the podium, prophet Makandiwa’s words were swallowed in emotion as he spoke of his appreciation of what his ministry has done for him.

“Papa I love you so much and I pray that God will keep you for our sake, may he continue increasing you,” he acknowledged Victor Boateng, his Ghana based spiritual father.

He went on, “I thank God for my biological parents who are responsible for my physical existence. I want to thank Gogo and Sekuru Makandiwa. There is nothing more I can do here than to thank people that have come.”

He then turned to his wife, prophetess Ruth Makandiwa, thereby exposed his romantic side.

“Let me take this opportunity to appreciate the Queen. God blessed me a lot. I’m so much favoured by God and there is a sign, there is a token he has handed over to me to prove his love. When I look at this precious gift, all I can say is God you are so amazing,” he said.









Prophetess Ruth could only manage an infectious smile.

“Some of us are fearfully made but she is wonderfully made. I understand I am not an easy puzzle to put together but her ability, her commitment, her passion; I have never seen a person like her.

“My beautiful wife, I have thanked God for you and I am thanking God for you and I will continue thanking God for you. May God bless you, may God keep you. For me to be where I am today, your patience is out of this world. Apart from every other thing you have done, you are so beautiful and I love you,” he said to rapturous applause.

The couple took time to move around the more than 30 tables to thank their guests for gracing the event.